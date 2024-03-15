Türkiye's Safranbolu Joins Cittaslow: Embracing Calm as UNESCO Heritage City

Türkiye's northern gem, Safranbolu, has recently been officially inducted into the Cittaslow network, marking a significant achievement for the city renowned for its well-preserved Ottoman-era architecture and commitment to maintaining a tranquil lifestyle. Safranbolu Mayor Elif Köse, in a local media briefing during an iftar dinner, proudly announced the city's inclusion in the network, highlighting the meticulous efforts and adherence to the criteria required for this recognition. This development not only celebrates Safranbolu's rich historical identity but also positions it as a prime destination for those seeking respite from the fast-paced modern world.

Advertisment

A Year of Dedication Pays Off

The journey to becoming a part of the Cittaslow network commenced approximately a year ago, with the Safranbolu municipality focusing on elevating the district's global esteem while preserving its unique cultural and historical essence. The rigorous criteria set by the Cittaslow association demand that cities must not only retain their individuality but also actively engage in practices that resist the homogenizing effects of globalization. Mayor Köse expressed that Safranbolu's distinctiveness and its dedication to safeguarding its heritage were key to fulfilling these requirements and ultimately securing its place within the calm cities' network.

Preserving Identity Amid Globalization

Advertisment

Central to the Cittaslow philosophy is the preservation of a city's identity, a principle that Safranbolu has championed by maintaining its iconic red-roofed structures and mansions dating back to the Ottoman period. The city's successful bid to join the network concluded with an invitation to the certification ceremony in Brussels, Belgium, on March 23, symbolizing the culmination of the municipality's efforts and the beginning of a new chapter. This recognition not only underscores Safranbolu's commitment to cultural preservation but also enhances its appeal to a global audience seeking destinations that offer an authentic and serene experience.

Boosting Tourism and Cultural Exchange

In 2023, Safranbolu attracted approximately 1.2 million tourists, including a notable influx of visitors from Taiwan, Thailand, and China, drawn by the city's tranquility and rich cultural heritage. The inclusion in the Cittaslow network is anticipated to further boost tourism, particularly attracting more European visitors. Mayor Köse optimistically stated, "We are one step closer to this ideal. May it be beneficial for our Safranbolu," emphasizing the potential for increased cultural exchange and economic growth through tourism.

As Safranbolu embarks on its journey as a newly minted calm city, its story serves as a testament to the value of preserving cultural and historical integrity in an increasingly globalized world. This achievement not only enhances Safranbolu's reputation as a destination of serene beauty and rich heritage but also sets a precedent for other cities aiming to balance modernity with tradition. The future looks promising for Safranbolu, as it opens its doors wider to the world, inviting all who seek a moment of calm to experience its timeless charm.