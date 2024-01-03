Syracuse Seeks Public Input on Proposed School Zone Surveillance System

In a move to bolster traffic law enforcement, particularly in school zones and around school buses, Syracuse city officials have put forth a proposal for a comprehensive surveillance system. The public is being invited to offer their opinions on the initiative, which aims to install automated speed and red light enforcement cameras in established school zones and equip school bus stop arms with cameras to capture motorists who disregard the law when children are either boarding or getting off the bus.

Traffic Enforcement: A Camera at Every Corner

The enforcement program, under consideration, is looking to serve tickets to registered vehicle owners caught on camera committing traffic violations. The city has already marked out an extensive plan, setting sights on up to 70 locations for the installation of street light cameras. Furthermore, all 170 buses of the Syracuse City School District are expected to be equipped with stop arm cameras, ensuring a wide net to capture any traffic miscreants.

Public Opinion: A Crucial Element

The city has opened a public comment period from Wednesday to January 17, offering residents the opportunity to voice their opinions online. The decision to involve the public in this process underscores the city’s commitment to transparency and the importance of public opinion in shaping policies that directly affect them.

Surveillance Technology Working Group: Ensuring Accountability

The city’s Surveillance Technology Working Group, which was founded under an executive order by Mayor Ben Walsh in 2020, will evaluate all feedback collected. This group, tasked with overseeing the city’s use of surveillance technology, is entrusted with ensuring a process for public engagement is included. The group’s role in this initiative underscores the city’s focus on balancing the need for improved safety measures with respect for individual privacy rights and the importance of public dialogue.