Syracuse Seeks Public Input on Proposed School Zone Surveillance System

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:55 pm EST
In a move to bolster traffic law enforcement, particularly in school zones and around school buses, Syracuse city officials have put forth a proposal for a comprehensive surveillance system. The public is being invited to offer their opinions on the initiative, which aims to install automated speed and red light enforcement cameras in established school zones and equip school bus stop arms with cameras to capture motorists who disregard the law when children are either boarding or getting off the bus.

Traffic Enforcement: A Camera at Every Corner

The enforcement program, under consideration, is looking to serve tickets to registered vehicle owners caught on camera committing traffic violations. The city has already marked out an extensive plan, setting sights on up to 70 locations for the installation of street light cameras. Furthermore, all 170 buses of the Syracuse City School District are expected to be equipped with stop arm cameras, ensuring a wide net to capture any traffic miscreants.

Public Opinion: A Crucial Element

The city has opened a public comment period from Wednesday to January 17, offering residents the opportunity to voice their opinions online. The decision to involve the public in this process underscores the city’s commitment to transparency and the importance of public opinion in shaping policies that directly affect them.

Surveillance Technology Working Group: Ensuring Accountability

The city’s Surveillance Technology Working Group, which was founded under an executive order by Mayor Ben Walsh in 2020, will evaluate all feedback collected. This group, tasked with overseeing the city’s use of surveillance technology, is entrusted with ensuring a process for public engagement is included. The group’s role in this initiative underscores the city’s focus on balancing the need for improved safety measures with respect for individual privacy rights and the importance of public dialogue.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

