Sydney's Notorious Hitman: Abuzar Sultani Confesses to Fifth Murder

From the humble beginnings of a masters student and businessman in Sydney, Abuzar Sultani has now admitted to his fifth murder, placing a notorious stamp on his name in the city's underbelly. Also known as 'Abs' or 'Boss', Sultani pleaded guilty to the murder of his former bikie clubmate, Mark Easter, whose life was brutally ended in 2015 after being shot four times in the head.

A Bloody Trail

This latest confession is a chilling addition to a series of admissions where Sultani has accepted responsibility for a total of five murders between 2013 and 2016. Currently, he is serving three consecutive life sentences without parole for the murders of Michael Davey, Mehmet Yilmaz, and Pasquale Barbaro, all of which occurred within months of each other in 2016.

Additionally, Sultani has been handed a 20-year sentence for the murder of Nikola Srbin. His criminal record also includes a 28-year sentence for various crimes, including gun and drug trafficking and leading a criminal network.

The Dual Life of 'Abs'

Despite his criminal activities, Sultani was once regarded as an intelligent individual, pursuing a master's degree at Macquarie University and running legitimate businesses in the construction industry. However, this façade crumbled in November 2016 when police, following extensive surveillance, arrested him and disbanded his notorious gang.

From Middle Child to Notorious Criminal

During his sentencing, the court reflected on Sultani's transformation from the middle child of a hardworking family to a ruthless criminal. His life, once filled with the promise of education and legitimate business, is now confined to the cold bars of prison. His journey is a stark reminder of the devastating path crime can carve, impacting not only the victims but also the perpetrator and their families.