Switzerland Shifts Focus from Trusts to Strengthening Family Foundations

In a recent governmental development in Switzerland, the consultation process concerning the introduction of a Swiss trust has ended in an unexpected turn of events. The proposal, which intended to establish a legal basis for trusts within Swiss law, found itself without the necessary majority support, leading to its ultimate abandonment.

Understanding the Swiss Trust Proposal

Trusts, a legal institution prevalent in Anglo-Saxon nations for estate planning and asset protection, have been recognized in Switzerland since the country's adoption of the Hague Trust Convention in 2007. The proposal for the introduction of a Swiss trust aimed to enable a domestic legal framework for trusts, thereby offering an alternative to foreign legal vehicles.

Rejection and Tax Implications

However, the proposal faced clear rejection, particularly concerning its tax provisions. The absence of a consensus, coupled with the complexity of the proposed changes, led to the withdrawal of the plan. As a result, the focus has now shifted towards strengthening another legal institution, the Swiss family foundation.

Strengthening the Swiss Family Foundation

As an alternative to the now-abandoned Swiss trust and foreign legal vehicles, the Swiss family foundation now finds itself under consideration. To offer a more flexible estate planning instrument, the Burkart Motion has been adopted by the Council of States. This motion seeks to bolster the Swiss family foundation by removing the prohibition on pure maintenance or beneficial foundations.

The National Council is currently deliberating on this issue, which if passed, would mark a significant change in Swiss foundation law. Meanwhile, the MME's Private Clients Team has expressed its readiness to provide advice on establishing and planning trusts and foundations.

In further developments, the impact of inheritance law revision, new obligations for foundation bodies, remuneration report requirements, and the authorization to file a supervisory complaint are all on the agenda for changes to foundation law in Switzerland. The importance of clarifying the origin of donations and the impact of data protection legislation on foundations are also being emphasized.