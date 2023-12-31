en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Switzerland Advances to Quarterfinals in World Junior Hockey Championship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:28 am EST
Switzerland Advances to Quarterfinals in World Junior Hockey Championship

In a game that showcased the finest in junior hockey, Switzerland claimed victory over Norway 6-2, thus securing its place in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship. The match, held in Gothenburg, Sweden, was marked by an exceptional performance from Rodwin Dionicio, a Swiss defenseman drafted by the Anaheim Ducks, who netted two goals in the contest.

Switzerland’s Path to Victory

The Swiss team’s journey to the quarterfinals was not without its challenges. The team now holds a 1-2 record in Group B, with a pivotal game against the Czech Republic looming. The victory was a collective effort, with Simon Meier, Leo Braillard, Jonas Taibel, and Thierry Schild also contributing to the scoreline. Goalkeeper Alessio Beglieri put up a solid defense, making 19 saves.

Norway’s Struggle Continues

Contrary to Switzerland’s jubilation, Norway faced the bitter taste of defeat. With a 0-4 record, the Norwegian team is set to play in a relegation game. Despite their shortcomings, Norway’s Martin Johnsen and Patrik Dalen managed to score, providing some solace in an otherwise bleak performance.

Other Game Highlights

Elsewhere in the championship, Latvia celebrated a 6-2 triumph over Germany. This marked Latvia’s first goals after being shut out in its initial three games. Meanwhile, the United States and Slovakia are all set to vie for the top spot in Group B, both maintaining an undefeated streak through three games. Host nation Sweden, also undefeated, is geared up to face Finland. This follows Sweden’s recent 2-0 win against Canada.

In the grand scheme of the world junior hockey championship, these matches are more than just games. They represent the dreams, ambitions, and sheer human will of the young athletes who grace the ice. With every goal scored and every save made, they not only move their teams closer to the championship but also etch their names in the annals of hockey history.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Newborn Survives Tracheoesophageal Fistula through Timely Surgical Intervention

By BNN Correspondents

Survival Against All Odds: 'Society of the Snow' Depicts the Harrowing Andes Plane Crash

By Salman Akhtar

The Roar Beckons Fans as Predictions for Australian Rugby in 2024 Unfold

By Salman Khan

WWE's Kevin Dunn to Depart Amid Corporate Changes

By Salman Khan

Australian Family Discovers Crocodile in Pool Post-Cyclone Jasper ...
@BNN Newsroom · 43 seconds
Australian Family Discovers Crocodile in Pool Post-Cyclone Jasper ...
heart comment 0
Dalit Woman Burned for Protesting Harassment: A Harrowing Incident in Uttar Pradesh

By Rafia Tasleem

Dalit Woman Burned for Protesting Harassment: A Harrowing Incident in Uttar Pradesh
Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback

By Salman Khan

Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback
BJP Critiques Karnataka Government’s ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ Scheme, Sparks Debate on Welfare Effectiveness

By Rafia Tasleem

BJP Critiques Karnataka Government's 'Gruha Lakshmi' Scheme, Sparks Debate on Welfare Effectiveness
JBL Vibe Buds Now at a Bargain on Amazon; Other Tech Deals Highlighted

By BNN Correspondents

JBL Vibe Buds Now at a Bargain on Amazon; Other Tech Deals Highlighted
Latest Headlines
World News
WWE's Kevin Dunn to Depart Amid Corporate Changes
43 seconds
WWE's Kevin Dunn to Depart Amid Corporate Changes
Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback
2 mins
Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback
BJP Critiques Karnataka Government's 'Gruha Lakshmi' Scheme, Sparks Debate on Welfare Effectiveness
3 mins
BJP Critiques Karnataka Government's 'Gruha Lakshmi' Scheme, Sparks Debate on Welfare Effectiveness
Just Blaze: From Math Prodigy to Premier Beatmaker
4 mins
Just Blaze: From Math Prodigy to Premier Beatmaker
Ukraine's Fiscal Crisis: A Plea for Emergency International Aid
5 mins
Ukraine's Fiscal Crisis: A Plea for Emergency International Aid
Three Naga Groups Unite to Address Naga Political Issue with Collective Effort
5 mins
Three Naga Groups Unite to Address Naga Political Issue with Collective Effort
Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being
5 mins
Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being
Lifestyle, Not Genetics, Key Factor in Majority of Cancer Cases
6 mins
Lifestyle, Not Genetics, Key Factor in Majority of Cancer Cases
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
6 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
7 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
12 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
14 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
22 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
7 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
13 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app