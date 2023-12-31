en English
BNN Newsroom

Swift Response to Fire in Singaporean Flat Ensures Safety of Residents

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:23 am EST
On December 29, a fire erupted in a residential flat located on the 10th storey of Block 552, Hougang Street 51 in Singapore, prompting a swift response from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and evacuation of surrounding residents. The distressing scene unfolded at approximately noon, with no reported injuries, thanks to the quick action of residents and emergency services.

Disturbing Discovery Amidst Renovation Noise

Despite the noisy renovation works happening nearby, one resident, Ms Chow, heard a scream that indicated something was awry. Upon investigating, she discovered the fire engulfing the neighboring unit. The SCDF was alerted to the incident at around 11:15 am, and promptly responded to douse the flames and ensure the safety of residents.

Swift Action and Evacuation

Before the SCDF’s arrival, the resident of the affected unit had already evacuated, avoiding any potential injury. As a further precautionary measure, the police helped evacuate 20 other residents from the block. The Straits Times reported from the scene that the bedroom walls and the ceiling outside the unit were covered in soot, with debris and clothing strewn across the floor.

Residents Return, Investigation Underway

By 12:45 pm, residents were allowed to return to their homes, apart from those living on the 10th storey. Among the residents, renovation contractor Alex Lim had noticed a burning smell earlier in the day. Acting on this, he alerted his neighbors and assisted them in evacuating. Another resident, Ms Lim, became aware of the fire when her grandmother learned about it during lunch. Although they were concerned for their safety, they were thankfully unharmed. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the SCDF.

BNN Newsroom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

