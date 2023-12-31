Swift Response to Fire in Singaporean Flat Ensures Safety of Residents

On December 29, a fire erupted in a residential flat located on the 10th storey of Block 552, Hougang Street 51 in Singapore, prompting a swift response from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and evacuation of surrounding residents. The distressing scene unfolded at approximately noon, with no reported injuries, thanks to the quick action of residents and emergency services.

Disturbing Discovery Amidst Renovation Noise

Despite the noisy renovation works happening nearby, one resident, Ms Chow, heard a scream that indicated something was awry. Upon investigating, she discovered the fire engulfing the neighboring unit. The SCDF was alerted to the incident at around 11:15 am, and promptly responded to douse the flames and ensure the safety of residents.

Swift Action and Evacuation

Before the SCDF’s arrival, the resident of the affected unit had already evacuated, avoiding any potential injury. As a further precautionary measure, the police helped evacuate 20 other residents from the block. The Straits Times reported from the scene that the bedroom walls and the ceiling outside the unit were covered in soot, with debris and clothing strewn across the floor.

Residents Return, Investigation Underway

By 12:45 pm, residents were allowed to return to their homes, apart from those living on the 10th storey. Among the residents, renovation contractor Alex Lim had noticed a burning smell earlier in the day. Acting on this, he alerted his neighbors and assisted them in evacuating. Another resident, Ms Lim, became aware of the fire when her grandmother learned about it during lunch. Although they were concerned for their safety, they were thankfully unharmed. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the SCDF.