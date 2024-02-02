Swedish Study Discovers Increased Risk of Thromboembolism after Major Cancer Surgery

A nationwide study conducted in Sweden, spanning from 1998 to 2016, has revealed that major surgery for certain types of cancer is linked with a heightened risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) within the first year post-surgery. The retrospective observational study included a cohort of 432,218 patients who underwent surgical procedures for cancers such as bladder, breast, colorectal, gynecologic, kidney, upper urothelial tract, lung, prostate, and gastroesophageal cancers.

Finding the Link Between Cancer Surgery and VTE

The study compared these patients to 4,009,343 matched individuals from the general population. The findings indicated that the 1-year cumulative risk of VTE, particularly pulmonary embolism, was significantly higher for the surgical patients across all cancer types. The risk was observed to peak shortly after discharge and plateau after 60 to 90 days.

Varied Risk Across Different Cancer Types

The differences in risk varied by cancer type, demonstrating that the magnitude and temporality of VTE risk are cancer-specific. This underscores the necessity for precise, individualized risk assessments and prophylactic strategies for VTE in patients undergoing cancer surgery.

Implications and the Need for Precise Risk Assessment

Current clinical guidelines often lack precise estimates for disease-specific thromboembolism risk, which highlights the importance of such research to inform prophylaxis practices, such as the administration of low molecular weight heparin and other anticoagulants. The 1-year cumulative risk of VTE, particularly pulmonary embolism, was found to be significantly higher for the surgical patients across all cancer types, with the risk peaking shortly after discharge and plateauing after 60 to 90 days.