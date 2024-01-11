Swartz Creek’s ‘Cosmos in the Creek’ Project: A Unique Intersection of Science, Recreation, and Crowdfunding

Swartz Creek, Michigan, embarks on a unique crowdfunding campaign, ‘Cosmos in the Creek,’ with an aim to raise $25,000 within the next 60 days. The innovative project was launched on January 8 on Patronicity, a crowdfunding platform. The venture is more than a fundraising initiative; it’s a testament to the city’s commitment to blend science with recreation while enhancing local parks and providing an educational experience to its citizens.

The Public Spaces Community Places Grant Program

The motivation behind this financial goal is the chance to leverage the Public Spaces Community Places grant program offered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The program promises an additional $25,000 in matching funds, doubling the city’s efforts if it meets its fundraising goal. Swartz Creek’s eligibility for these funds is rooted in its Redevelopment Ready Certification, a testament to the city’s preparedness for investment and growth. So far, the city has already contributed $8,800 from its parks and recreation budget to the cause.

The Cosmos in the Creek Project

At the heart of the Cosmos in the Creek project is an ambitious scale model of the solar system. This model will be represented by signs along the Genesee Valley Trail extension, beginning with the sun at Elms Park and culminating with Neptune at Otterburn Park. In a nod to the vastness of the cosmos, the trail will also include a sign for Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system, located at the Cawthron Atkinson Observatory in New Zealand to indicate the scale distance from the sun.

Connecting Michigan with the Cosmos

The Genesee Valley Trail, where the scale model will be located, is part of the larger Flint River Trail. This trail, in turn, is a segment of the state-wide Iron Belle Trail, which will eventually connect Belle Isle in Detroit to Ironwood in the western Upper Peninsula. In constructing this model, the Cosmos in the Creek project aims to attract visitors, offering an unusual blend of recreation and education, while also enhancing the local parks. The project accepts donations via cash or check, with all proceeds directed towards the City of Swartz Creek.