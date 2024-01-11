en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Swartz Creek’s ‘Cosmos in the Creek’ Project: A Unique Intersection of Science, Recreation, and Crowdfunding

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
Swartz Creek’s ‘Cosmos in the Creek’ Project: A Unique Intersection of Science, Recreation, and Crowdfunding

Swartz Creek, Michigan, embarks on a unique crowdfunding campaign, ‘Cosmos in the Creek,’ with an aim to raise $25,000 within the next 60 days. The innovative project was launched on January 8 on Patronicity, a crowdfunding platform. The venture is more than a fundraising initiative; it’s a testament to the city’s commitment to blend science with recreation while enhancing local parks and providing an educational experience to its citizens.

The Public Spaces Community Places Grant Program

The motivation behind this financial goal is the chance to leverage the Public Spaces Community Places grant program offered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The program promises an additional $25,000 in matching funds, doubling the city’s efforts if it meets its fundraising goal. Swartz Creek’s eligibility for these funds is rooted in its Redevelopment Ready Certification, a testament to the city’s preparedness for investment and growth. So far, the city has already contributed $8,800 from its parks and recreation budget to the cause.

The Cosmos in the Creek Project

At the heart of the Cosmos in the Creek project is an ambitious scale model of the solar system. This model will be represented by signs along the Genesee Valley Trail extension, beginning with the sun at Elms Park and culminating with Neptune at Otterburn Park. In a nod to the vastness of the cosmos, the trail will also include a sign for Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system, located at the Cawthron Atkinson Observatory in New Zealand to indicate the scale distance from the sun.

Connecting Michigan with the Cosmos

The Genesee Valley Trail, where the scale model will be located, is part of the larger Flint River Trail. This trail, in turn, is a segment of the state-wide Iron Belle Trail, which will eventually connect Belle Isle in Detroit to Ironwood in the western Upper Peninsula. In constructing this model, the Cosmos in the Creek project aims to attract visitors, offering an unusual blend of recreation and education, while also enhancing the local parks. The project accepts donations via cash or check, with all proceeds directed towards the City of Swartz Creek.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
Port Crescent State Park Undergoes Major Facelift
Port Crescent State Park, a serene sanctuary nestled in Huron County, Michigan, is currently undergoing a significant renovation project. The revamp, valued at $4.95 million, is generously funded by federal relief through the Building Michigan Together Plan spearheaded by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Park Supervisor Brian Dunn revealed that meticulous planning has paved the way for
Port Crescent State Park Undergoes Major Facelift
MDOT Unveils Major Infrastructure Projects in Davison, Michigan
29 seconds ago
MDOT Unveils Major Infrastructure Projects in Davison, Michigan
ICJ to Conduct Inaugural Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel Amid Gaza Offensive
41 seconds ago
ICJ to Conduct Inaugural Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel Amid Gaza Offensive
GPS Tracking Unveils Migratory Secrets of Endangered American Bitterns
15 seconds ago
GPS Tracking Unveils Migratory Secrets of Endangered American Bitterns
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
21 seconds ago
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
Flint Township Boosts Traffic Safety with New Radar Units
24 seconds ago
Flint Township Boosts Traffic Safety with New Radar Units
Latest Headlines
World News
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
4 mins
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
Albuquerque Calls for Reform in New Mexico's Capital Outlay Funding
5 mins
Albuquerque Calls for Reform in New Mexico's Capital Outlay Funding
Tigers Triumph: University of Missouri Wrestling Team Shuts Out Stanford
5 mins
Tigers Triumph: University of Missouri Wrestling Team Shuts Out Stanford
Tommi Davies: A Rising Cricket Star Embarks on Somerset U15 Sri Lanka Tour
6 mins
Tommi Davies: A Rising Cricket Star Embarks on Somerset U15 Sri Lanka Tour
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
7 mins
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
Karnataka Calls for Fresh Survey of Lok Sabha Candidates Amid Dissatisfaction with Initial Reports
7 mins
Karnataka Calls for Fresh Survey of Lok Sabha Candidates Amid Dissatisfaction with Initial Reports
South African and Indian Football Teams to Clash in 'Connect Tournament'
8 mins
South African and Indian Football Teams to Clash in 'Connect Tournament'
House Republicans Face Internal Discord Over Spending Deal
9 mins
House Republicans Face Internal Discord Over Spending Deal
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
10 mins
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
1 hour
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
9 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app