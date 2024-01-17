Swan Hills Fire Department's Dueling Pianos Event: A Symphony of Fun and Fundraising

In a refreshing move away from traditional galas, the Swan Hills Fire Department (SHFD) is gearing up to host its second annual dueling pianos event. Set to take place on January 27 at the Keyano Centre, the event comes in the wake of last year's successful fundraiser that raised a substantial $6,000 for equipment upgrades.

Entertainment Meets Fundraising

For those unacquainted, dueling pianos involve two pianists going head-to-head, playing popular songs and engaging the audience in a display of humor and interactive entertainment. The unique twist lies in the tipping system, where attendees can tip to request songs. Far from being merely a source of fun, these tips serve a higher purpose - contributing to SHFD's training and equipment needs.

A Night to Remember

The upcoming event promises to be a semi-formal, adult-only affair. Tickets are reasonably priced at $50, while those looking for an elevated experience can opt for VIP tables at $700. Adding to the allure of the evening is a complimentary snack bar, beverages for sale, and support from Dog Island Brewing. Ensuring utmost convenience and safety, a Safe Ride Home service will be available within Swan Hills, and an ATM will be onsite.

Community Backing

The community response to the initiative has been overwhelmingly positive. Many attendees from the previous year are planning to return, a testament to the event's success and its unique entertainment experience. It's not just about enjoying an evening of music and laughter; it's about supporting the local fire department in their quest for better training and equipment.