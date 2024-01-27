Swami Saraswati Vows to Fast Until Gyanvapi's 'Liberation'

In a solemn act of faith, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, the general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, has pledged to abstain from consuming foodgrain until the Gyanvapi site in Varanasi is 'liberated'. Saraswati, known for his ardent devotion and spiritual discipline, made this commitment public on Saturday.

His vow is not a form of protest, but a spiritual practice, echoing the customs of Rishis and seers maintained over millennia.

Abstinence - A Spiritual Endeavor

During this period, the Swami will sustain himself solely on milk and fruit. Saraswati emphasized that this abstention is in no way a hunger strike or a form of protest, but an adherence to a spiritual practice. This spiritual tradition, practiced by Rishis and seers for thousands of years, is a testament to their devotion and faith. Saraswati expressed his belief that the deities Baba Kashi Vishwanath and Maa Ganga would aid him in fulfilling his commitment.

Archaeological Findings at Gyanvapi

This vow follows the recent revelations made by lawyers for Hindu petitioners, who declared that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had uncovered evidence of a large Hindu temple at the Gyanvapi site, preceding the construction of the Gyanvapi Masjid. The ASI survey report suggests that the Gyanvapi mosque was built over the remnants of a pre-existing Hindu temple. The evidence includes debris of statues of Hindu gods, inscriptions in Persian, Arabic, and various Indian scripts, and repurposed pillars from the original temple in the mosque's construction.

Saraswati and the Sant Samiti

The Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, with Saraswati as its general secretary, is an organization dedicated to supporting seers, Mutts, and temples. The vow made by Swami Saraswati aligns with the Samiti's mission, bringing attention to the spiritual significance of the Gyanvapi site. In light of the ASI's findings and the ensuing legal proceedings, Saraswati's vow underscores the deep-rooted spiritual sentiments associated with the Gyanvapi site.