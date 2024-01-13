en English
BNN Newsroom

Suzi Quatro’s Pioneering Legacy: A Historic Guitar Swap with Chelmsford Museum

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:30 am EST
Pioneering rock legend Suzi Quatro has made a generous contribution to the Chelmsford Museum in Essex. The beloved 73-year-old star has donated a five-string bass guitar from her personal collection, an instrument that played a pivotal role in the recording of her album ‘Back to the Drive.’

A Historic Gift

The bass, a black Sterling by Music Man, holds significant historical value. It was specifically used for its low B note, a sound that a traditional four-string bass could not provide. This instrument is not merely a tool of her trade but a tangible piece of Quatro’s illustrious career. It will now serve as a centerpiece in the museum’s 20th Century display, offering visitors a glimpse into the creative process of one of rock and roll’s most influential figures.

An Interesting Exchange

In an intriguing twist, the donation came with a request from Quatro. She asked for the return of a pink paisley Fender guitar, her ‘good luck charm,’ which she had previously donated to the museum in 2017. This distinctive guitar, which Quatro first spotted in Nashville before purchasing it in London, had been on display at the museum for several years. The museum agreed to the unusual swap, adding another layer to this compelling story.

Legacy of a Rock Pioneer

Suzi Quatro, originally from Detroit, Michigan, has been a staple in the music industry since she started her career at the age of 14. Renowned for hits like ‘Can the Can’ and ‘Devil Gate Drive,’ Quatro has been a force in the industry for six decades. She continues to leave her mark, even now, as she gears up for her 38th tour of Australia this year. Beyond her music, Quatro’s legacy as the first woman to front a rock ‘n’ roll band while playing an instrument has had a profound impact, inspiring countless musicians worldwide.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

BNN Newsroom

