Susie Ferguson Succeeds Kim Hill as Saturday Morning Show Presenter

Radio New Zealand (RNZ) has announced that Susie Ferguson will be stepping into the role as the new presenter for the Saturday Morning programme, succeeding Kim Hill. This change arrives on the heels of Hill's departure in November, which set the broadcaster on a path of review and potential reinvention of the programme.

Ferguson: A Veteran Broadcaster

Ferguson is no stranger to the spotlight. With an impressive eight-year stint as the presenter of RNZ's Morning Report under her belt, she has shown a consistent ability to deliver quality content to the audience. Her diverse portfolio, which includes working as a senior journalist, special projects contributor, and programme presenter across RNZ's network, speaks to her versatility and commitment to the field. Her coverage of significant global events, such as the Iraq War, has also underscored her journalistic prowess.

Introducing a Co-Presenter: A New Direction for the Show?

As RNZ navigates the post-Hill era, it is also considering the introduction of a co-presenter to the Saturday Morning show. This potential change, seen as a significant shift in the show's format, is being explored with the 2024 programming schedule in mind. The idea is to continue delivering the in-depth feature interviews that the loyal audience has come to expect, while possibly infusing a fresh dynamic into the show with the addition of a new voice.

Ferguson's Journey and Future Aspirations

Joining RNZ in 2010, Ferguson has had quite the journey. She's been a summer report presenter, filled in on Checkpoint, and eventually landed her long-term role on Morning Report. Her admiration for RNZ and her dedication to her craft have been evident throughout her career. As she takes on this new challenge, her focus is on maintaining the high standard of reporting that listeners have come to associate with the Saturday Morning programme. Her appointment is not only a testament to her skills but also a promise of continuity and quality for the show's ardent followers.