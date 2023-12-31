en English
BNN Newsroom

‘Survivor’ Winners Parvati Shallow and Erika Casupanan Come Out as Queer

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:09 pm EST
Parvati Shallow, a celebrated winner of the reality TV show ‘Survivor’, has made a significant announcement by publicly coming out as queer. This revelation was made through an Instagram post where she also confirmed her ongoing relationship with comedian Mae Martin. The post, featuring a series of endearing photos of the couple, was captioned, “We’re here. We’re queer. Happy new year.” This not only affirms the rumors that have been swirling among fans regarding the relationship between the ‘Survivor’ and ‘Taskmaster’ stars but also marks a significant day for the LGBTQ community within the ‘Survivor’ fanbase.

Unveiling Queer Identities in Reality TV

Shallow’s post holds immense significance in the representation and acknowledgment of queer identities among reality TV stars. Parvati Shallow was previously married to fellow ‘Survivor’ contestant John Fincher, and they share a daughter together. However, allegations of domestic violence led to their separation in 2021. Shallow is now set to return to our TV screens with the upcoming second season of ‘The Traitors’.

A Double Revelation

In a remarkable turn of events, another ‘Survivor’ alum, Erika Casupanan, also chose to publicly disclose her sexual orientation. Casupanan, the winner of ‘Survivor 41’, revealed that she identifies as a lesbian through an Instagram Reel. The jovial and light-hearted nature of her announcement resonated with her fans and fellow ‘Survivor’ contestants alike.

Support From Fellow Contestants and Fans

The news was met with an outpouring of support from fans and peers within the ‘Survivor’ community. Ricard Foye, a fellow ‘Survivor’ contestant, celebrated Casupanan’s revelation with a playful comment, emphasizing the camaraderie and mutual respect within this close-knit group. As the news spread, both Shallow and Casupanan received an overwhelming amount of love and support from their fans, further highlighting the importance of representation and acceptance within the reality TV sphere.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

