Survivor Champion Parvati Shallow Comes Out as Queer, Introduces Partner Mae Martin

As the world bid adieu to 2023, Parvati Shallow, a renowned Survivor winner, heralded a personal revelation on social media. The 41-year-old came out as queer, introducing her partner, Mae Martin, to the world with heartfelt black and white photos that radiated affection and joy.

A Survivor’s Journey

Known for her triumphant win in Survivor: Micronesia, which earned her a $1 million prize, and her participation in other seasons, Shallow has been a prominent figure in the reality television world. This public announcement marks a significant milestone in her personal journey. Her previous marriage to fellow Survivor alum, John Fincher, ended in divorce in August 2021. The couple share a daughter, Ama. Shallow’s decision to come out publicly was met with a wave of support from fans and friends alike.

A New Beginning with Mae Martin

The photos shared on Instagram featured Shallow’s partner, the 36-year-old Canadian comedian Mae Martin. Known for her starring role in the Netflix series ‘Feel Good,’ which earned her a BAFTA TV Award nomination, Martin has also made appearances on HBO Max’s ‘The Flight Attendant.’ The couple’s celebratory post was captioned, ‘We’re here. We’re queer. Happy new year.’

Looking Ahead

The new year promises exciting ventures for Shallow. She is set to appear in the second season of Peacock’s competition series ‘The Traitors,’ scheduled to premiere in January 2024. Despite the personal challenges that marked her 2023, including her divorce and a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Fincher, Shallow steps into 2024 with optimism and courage, ready to embark on a new chapter of her life.