Survey Reveals Lithuanians' Reluctance to Live Next to Disabled, LGBTQ+, Muslims, and Russian Migrants

Recent findings from a survey conducted by the Ethnic Research Department of the Lithuanian Centre for Social Sciences (LSMC) and the Diversity Development Group have sparked discussions across Lithuania. Conducted in November 2023, this comprehensive study aimed to gauge Lithuanians' attitudes towards various social, ethnic, religious, and migrant groups, revealing a significant portion of the population's reluctance to live next to people with mental disabilities, homosexuals, Muslims, and migrants from Russia.

Unveiling Societal Attitudes

The survey's results showed that 65 percent of respondents did not want to live next to people with mental disabilities, while 54 percent expressed the same sentiment towards homosexuals. Muslims and Russian migrants were also viewed unfavorably, with 47 percent and 35 percent of respondents, respectively, preferring not to have them as neighbors. Monika Frėjūtė-Rakauskienė, head of the Ethnic Research Department of the LSMC, noted the increasing social distance towards these groups, indicating a growing stigma and negative attitudes within Lithuanian society.

Changing Perceptions and Challenges

The survey also shed light on the reluctance to work with individuals who do not speak Lithuanian, reflecting the nation's attitudes towards the ongoing war in Ukraine and the diminishing prestige of the Russian language. Frėjūtė-Rakauskienė pointed out that the social distance towards people with mental disabilities, homosexuals, and non-Lithuanian speakers has notably increased compared to data from 2022. These findings underscore the challenges faced by various groups in Lithuanian society, amidst increasing public discourse and legislative stalls on issues such as the civil union bill and the ratification of the Istanbul Convention.

Reflections on Inclusion and Diversity

The increasing social distance and reluctance to live or work alongside certain groups highlight the need for greater efforts towards fostering inclusion and diversity in Lithuania. The survey's findings offer valuable insights into the prevailing societal attitudes, suggesting a critical need for dialogue, education, and policy measures to address stigma and discrimination. As Lithuania continues to navigate these complex issues, the results of this survey serve as a reminder of the ongoing work required to build a more inclusive and understanding society.