Surge in Complaints Signals Need for Improved Adult Care in Sheffield

Sheffield City Council's adult health and social care policy committee was met with an unsettling statistic this year. Between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, the committee recorded a startling 35% surge in complaints, totalling 229, compared to the previous year's 73. This surge in grievances, according to a report presented to the committee, highlights an escalating concern over the quality of adult care in Sheffield.

Understanding the Spike

Andrew Drummond, the council's safeguarding services quality assurance manager, shed light on the increase. He acknowledged that the rise stemmed partly from better data capture and comparisons to a year impacted by COVID-19, which introduced unique challenges to the provision of care. The improved ease of filing complaints also contributed to the heightened numbers.

Focusing on Quality

Scrutinizing the nature of the complaints, the majority were tied to the quality of service, with poor customer care emerging as the most detailed category. This points to a pressing need for service improvement, more so in the customer care department, to ensure the wellbeing of Sheffield's adult population.

Addressing Complaints, Valuing Compliments

The committee, responding to the complaints, demonstrated their commitment to transparency and service improvement. It was revealed that 48% of the complaints were resolved locally, while some resulted in financial remedies. Two cases were even upheld by the ombudsman, leading to a total of £900 in financial remedies. The committee also expressed the need to better record and emphasize positive feedback. Compliments, they noted, are often drowned in the sea of complaints, yet they offer valuable insights into what is working and should be sustained.

As Sheffield City Council’s adult health and social care policy committee grapples with this surge in complaints, it underscores the importance of continuous improvement in service delivery, transparency, and recognizing the role of positive feedback in shaping a better future for adult care in Sheffield.