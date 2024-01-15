Surge in Callouts for West Cornwall Search & Rescue Team in Early 2024

The West Cornwall Search & Rescue Team, a St Day-based group of dedicated volunteers, has noted a surge in demand for their services in the early weeks of 2024. Typically responding to a few calls a month, the team has already been deployed four times in the first fortnight of January, a frequency that underscores the importance of their commitment to the community.

Recent Successes and Collaborations

Team leader Paul Oliver highlighted several recent operations that ended successfully, demonstrating the team’s skilled response to diverse situations. The West Cornwall Search & Rescue Team was called to assist the East Cornwall Search & Rescue Team in locating missing persons in Bodmin and Par. In Treen, near Lands End, they collaborated with the Coastguard, RNLI, and Police in a joint operation.

In another incident on Penwith Moors, the team was instrumental in assisting the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust. Their coordinated efforts successfully led to the rescue of an injured walker, a testament to the importance of teamwork across agencies in emergency situations.

Funding and Support

As a charity organization, the West Cornwall Search & Rescue Team relies on fundraising to cover the annual costs of approximately £20,000. These funds are crucial in maintaining the team’s readiness, covering expenses related to vehicles, equipment, and first aid supplies.

Chairman Andy Brelsford emphasized the vital role of community support, both in terms of donations and interest in their work. The team, consisting entirely of volunteers, not only conducts rescue operations but also partakes in training and fundraising activities, all of which are essential for the team’s sustainability.

Looking Ahead

As the year progresses, the team remains committed to serving their community in times of need. Information about the West Cornwall Search & Rescue Team, their services, and ways to support their cause can be found on their official website.