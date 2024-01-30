Supreme Court Upholds Compulsory Retirement of Benny Popoita from Bank of Papua New Guinea

The Waigani Supreme Court in Papua New Guinea has upheld the decision to enforce the compulsory retirement of Benny Popoita, the former governor of the Bank of Papua New Guinea (BPNG) and director of the Financial Analysis and Supervision Unit (FASU). This ruling dismisses Popoita's judicial review application, stating that he has reached the retirement age of 65, as per the bank's policy, and should therefore leave his position.

Overruling the National Court's Decision

This Supreme Court decision, delivered by Justice Ere Kariko on behalf of a three-judge bench, successfully overrules a previous National Court order. The National Court had previously permitted Popoita to continue his employment despite reaching the retirement age, erroneously stating that he could remain employed until the age of 70 in his capacity as Acting Governor.

A Term Ended and a Policy Upheld

However, this Supreme Court ruling has clarified that Popoita's tenure as Acting Governor concluded on January 22, 2023. As a regular employee of the bank, the retirement age of 65 applies to him accordingly. This ruling upholds the grounds for appeal presented by the current Acting Governor, Elizabeth Genia.

Supporting the Bank's Employment Policies

The Supreme Court's verdict strengthens the actions taken by the BPNG board and Governor Genia, asserting that the bank followed its employment policies correctly when it issued a retirement notice to Popoita. This decision underscores the importance of adhering to institutional rules and regulations, and sets a precedent for future cases concerning compulsory retirement.