Supreme Court Questions Inaction Against Patanjali's COVID Cure Claims

The Supreme Court recently scrutinized Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's managing director, Acharya Balkrishna, over misleading advertisements concerning a COVID-19 cure, sparking a controversial debate on government accountability and public health misinformation. The apex court's interrogation reveals a deep-seated concern regarding the unchecked promotion of unverified treatments during a global health crisis and the central government's silence on such matters.

Legal Scrutiny and Public Outcry

In an unfolding drama that has captured the nation's attention, the Supreme Court has openly criticized both Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna for their failure to submit adequate affidavits of compliance in relation to their claims about Coronil, a product they advertised as a COVID-19 cure. This scrutiny comes amid allegations of misleading advertisements and the promotion of unverified medical claims, putting the spotlight on the duo's defiance of legal directives. The court's frustration was palpable as it highlighted the duo's 'absolute defiance' and questioned the central government's lack of action against Patanjali's controversial claims. This legal confrontation underscores a growing concern over misinformation in public health emergencies.

Government's Silence and Legal Loopholes

The Supreme Court's inquiries extend beyond Patanjali's executive decisions, probing the central and Uttarakhand governments' apparent inaction. The discourse raises critical questions about the enforcement of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, and the responsibilities of government bodies in regulating pharmaceutical advertising. This segment of the legal battle sheds light on potential lapses in communication and enforcement that allowed Patanjali to boldly claim the efficacy of Coronil without facing immediate regulatory repercussions