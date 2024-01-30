Supermarket Owner Brutally Stabbed Over Alleged Theft in Sydney's North-West

In a disturbing incident that took place in Sydney's north-west, a supermarket owner was brutally stabbed following a heated altercation over allegedly stolen items, including underwear and Nutella. The incident, which sparked serious concerns for the safety of small business owners, led to the arrest and subsequent charging of a man and a woman.

Unusual Theft, Unprecedented Violence

While the motive behind stealing items such as underwear and Nutella may seem unusual, the incident escalated to violence with severe consequences for those involved, particularly the victim of the stabbing. Daniel Jaderi, the 31-year-old owner of the IGA supermarket in Riverstone, suffered stab wounds and was rushed to Westmead Hospital for surgery. He is currently in a stable condition.

The Altercation and Aftermath

The confrontation began over a jar of Nutella that the suspects allegedly tried to pilfer from the store. The CCTV footage shows a brutal scuffle erupting between the owner, his co-worker, and the alleged thieves – a group comprising multiple men and a pregnant woman. Security footage reveals the wounded owner attempting to intervene and halt one of the alleged offenders before giving chase outside the store.

Legal Proceedings and Public Safety Concerns

Britney Burdon, Jaderi's 21-year-old partner, was also arrested in connection with the violent incident and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and larceny. Both individuals claimed self-defense and are currently facing court proceedings. The incident has triggered a broader discussion on retail crime and the safety of small business owners, with the case now under rigorous legal scrutiny.