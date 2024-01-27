Super Eagles Announce Starting XI for Round of 16 Clash Against Cameroon

In a dynamic move, Jos Peseiro, the coach of the Nigerian Super Eagles, has unveiled the starting lineup for their impending Round of 16 clash against Cameroon in the AFCON 2024. The lineup, intriguingly, features four pivotal changes, reintroducing Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Zaidu Sanusi, and Ademola Lookman into the starting eleven.

Formation and Lineup

Retaining the 3-4-3 formation that has been instrumental in the team's recent games, the squad is poised to present a formidable challenge to their adversaries. The team's defensive wall, having conceded a mere one goal in three matches, promises to be a bulwark against Cameroon's offensive strategies. In goal, Stanley Nwabali stands guard, backed by a defence comprising Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, and Troost-Ekong.

Wing-Backs and Midfield

In the wing-back positions, Ola Aina and Zaidu Sanusi are set to operate, providing both defensive stability and an attacking impetus. The midfield will be helmed by Frank Onyeka, partnered by Alex Iwobi, with the duo expected to both dictate play and disrupt Cameroon's rhythm.

Attack Front

Ademola Lookman, in a notable change, replaces Samuel Chukwueze in the attack, joining forces with Moses Simon and Napoli's Victor Osimhen. This attacking trio, with their combined pace, precision, and power, could potentially be the game-changers for the match.

In summary, the Super Eagles lineup is as follows: Stanley Nwabali in goal; Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey forming the defence; Ola Aina and Zaidu Sanusi as wing-backs; Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi holding the midfield; with Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, and Victor Osimhen orchestrating the attack.

The Super Eagles, unhampered by injury or suspension concerns, are focused on continuing their pursuit for a fourth African Cup of Nations title. With Alhassan Yusuf's anticipated return from injury, the team's resolve only strengthens. As they prepare to face the Cameroonian Indomitable Lions, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter.