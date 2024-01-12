en English
Sunset Amphitheater Overcomes Legal Challenge, Set for Summer 2024 Opening

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST
Sunset Amphitheater Overcomes Legal Challenge, Set for Summer 2024 Opening

In a significant ruling, a lawsuit challenging the construction of the Sunset Amphitheater in northern Colorado Springs has been dismissed. This legal victory for the 8000-seat open-air venue, being developed by the local entertainment company Notes Live, has cleared the path for the much-anticipated opening slated for this summer.

Overcoming Legal Hurdles

The lawsuit, filed by concerned homeowners, cited potential noise pollution, nuisance, and a drop in property values as reasons for halting the construction. Despite these objections, an El Paso County judge dismissed the case, citing the city’s home-rule authority over state statutes and the timing of the lawsuit filing among the reasons for dismissal.

A Promising Addition to Local Economy

Notes Live, the company behind the amphitheater, underlined the venue’s potential to host major entertainment events and significantly bolster the local economy. The company’s CEO, JW Roth, expressed excitement about contributing to the community’s vibrancy. The project is currently 60% complete, with a grand opening planned for August 2024 featuring big-name acts.

Addressing the Community’s Concerns

In response to concerns about noise pollution, Notes Live has committed to constructing a 30-foot sound barrier. The company has also worked closely with the city to address issues related to parking and traffic. Despite some opposition, the venue’s development is seen as a positive addition to the region, promising to become a luxury entertainment destination with high-end amenities and a calendar packed with concerts.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

