Sun Life U.S. Expands Grant Program to Include Oral Health Initiatives

Sun Life U.S., a leading financial services organization, has announced the re-launch of its grant program, now named the Sun Life Health Access grant program. This initiative is dedicated to expanding access to healthcare for underserved communities. The rebranding, taking effect in 2024, broadens the program's scope, encompassing not only diabetes-related health issues but also initiatives related to oral health care and disease prevention.

A Shift in Focus

Previously known as Team Up Against Diabetes, the program was initially introduced in 2016. It focused on supporting community organizations that work on diabetes-related health issues, including their complications, management, prevention, and related nutrition and fitness initiatives. The expansion to include oral health care stems from Sun Life U.S.'s integration with DentaQuest, a leading Medicaid dental benefits provider that joined the financial services giant in 2022.

Oral Health and Overall Well-being

The rebranding and expansion of the program reflect a growing recognition of the connection between oral health and overall well-being. It underscores the importance of oral health care in preventing health complications such as diabetes, which disproportionately affects underserved populations. By expanding the program's funding to dental health initiatives, Sun Life U.S. aims to address this critical gap in health access.

Continued Commitment to Health Access

Since its inception, Sun Life's grant program has contributed over $2 million to various organizations across the United States, aiding thousands of individuals and families in accessing vital health services. Sun Life U.S., part of a global enterprise offering a variety of asset management, wealth, insurance, and health solutions, is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits in the U.S., serving over 50 million Americans. The re-launch of the Sun Life Health Access grant program marks another step in the company's ongoing commitment to expanding healthcare access for underserved communities.