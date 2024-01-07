en English
Sun Journal's 'Mystery Photo' Contest: A Test of Observation and Local Knowledge

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
Sun Journal's 'Mystery Photo' Contest: A Test of Observation and Local Knowledge

The Sun Journal has once again thrown open the curtains to its captivating ‘Mystery Photo’ contest. This engaging challenge invites readers to identify the location of a particular photo, offering an enticing opportunity to win a $25 gift card sponsored by Hannaford Supermarkets.

Contest Dynamics

The contest rules are straightforward and accessible to all. Participants are asked to contact the Sun Journal with their deduction about the photo’s location, along with their name, town, and phone number. Every correct entry is duly entered into a draw for the gift card. The contest is not confined to the print edition of the Sun Journal; it is equally available online, widening its reach to a global audience.

Current and Previous Mystery Photos

The mystery photo for the week of January 7, 2024, has been released, sparking intrigue and curiosity. Notably, alongside the current photo, the Sun Journal also showcases the photo from the previous week, dated December 31, 2023. This method provides an intriguing retrospective and keeps the spirit of the competition alive.

Last week’s photo was an art connoisseur’s delight. It depicted a mesmerizing chimera sculpture at Lewiston City Hall, a masterpiece created by Richard E. Brooks in 1891. These sculptures, which were once removed from public view, were restored and painted by local painter Emile Bolduc, adding an additional layer of local history and artistic lineage to the photograph.

Winner of the Previous Round

The previous week’s contest saw a flood of correct responses, demonstrating the local community’s keen eye for detail and rich knowledge of their surroundings. The winner was Sarah Adrianna Zachary from New Gloucester, who successfully recognized the chimera sculpture. As an employee at the City Hall, she passes the sculpture every day on her way to work, a testament to the profound connections between the city’s inhabitants and its artistic heritage.

Participants are reminded that to engage in the contest discussion, they must create a commenting profile and complete their registration via email verification. This ensures a fair and accountable contest environment.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

