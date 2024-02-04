Sule Lamido Labels APC and PDP as Evils, Urges Nigerians to Choose 'Lesser Evil'

Alhaji Sule Lamido, a former Governor of Jigawa State and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, has made a contentious declaration concerning Nigeria's two principal political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP). In a recent appearance on Arise TV's political program, Lamido depicted both parties as evil, but characterized the PDP as 'a better evil' that Nigerians could endure.

According to Lamido, Nigerians are confronted with a dilemma of choosing between two malevolent entities, with the PDP considered the 'lesser' of the two, and the APC symbolizing a 'dangerous species' in his perspective. He critiqued the incumbent federal government's economic strategies, asserting that they have precipitated widespread hardship for both the affluent and impoverished, and articulated that Nigerians can't bear to persist in the 'hellish situation' under APC's governance.

Shared Hardship: A Unifying Factor

Lamido emphasized that the only bonding factor among Nigerians at present is the adversity they undergo. Despite being maligned in the past for his viewpoints about the APC, Lamido reiterated that he had cautioned Nigerians about the party. He rounded off by reflecting on Nigeria's potential, alluding to its abundant resources and substantial populace, but regretted that something crucial is lacking, contributing to the nation's struggles during the last eight years of APC's rule.

Former Governor Sule Lamido has a history of vocally criticizing both the APC and PDP, labeling them as evils and purporting that the decision for Nigerians is between two evils, with PDP being the lesser evil. He has continuously implored Nigerians to choose the PDP to evade the challenging situation created by the APC.