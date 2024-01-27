Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Announces Developmental Initiatives in Una District

In a bid to bring about infrastructural and developmental transformation in the Una district, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a series of initiatives. These announcements came during the 'Sarkar Gaon ke Dwar' program held in the Gagret assembly constituency.

Growth Initiatives for Una District

The Chief Minister declared the establishment of a Deputy Superintendent of Police office and earmarked Rs 50 lakh for the construction of a stadium in Banjhaal. He also announced plans to upgrade a Community Health Centre to a Civil Hospital. These measures align with the government's aim of directly addressing public grievances and improving accessibility to government schemes.

Developmental Prospects

Future plans include the establishment of a college in Gagret and a Rs 175 crore ethanol plant in Jeetpur-Behri, pending land availability and discussions with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. The Chief Minister also underscored the government's efforts in holding Revenue Lok Adalats to expedite case resolution, providing support to families affected by monsoon damages, aiding orphans till age 27, and offering subsidized student loans.

Job Creation and Economic Growth

With the introduction of 21,000 government sector jobs and the Rajeev Gandhi Start-up Yojna, a significant boost in employment is expected. Despite facing economic challenges, including a high per capita debt and lack of support from the Union Government after a devastating disaster, the state economy has shown a growth of 20%. This growth is attributed partly to additional income generated from liquor vend auctions, a move that ended the previous government's licence extension policy.

The Chief Minister expressed his concerns over the Agniveer Scheme, questioning the future of participants after their service. Local MLA Chaitanya Sharma and other dignitaries expressed gratitude for the development efforts in the region.