BNN Newsroom

Sugarfina Collaborates with ‘Bling Empire’ Star for Lunar New Year Collection

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST


In celebration of the Year of the Dragon, luxury candy boutique Sugarfina has launched a special-edition collection. The line, designed in collaboration with ‘Bling Empire’ star and lifestyle influencer Cherie Chan, offers an array of delicacies to usher good luck for the upcoming year.

Sweet Symbols of Prosperity

The collection’s debut includes gold coin-inspired Candy Cubes, keepsake Candy Bento Boxes, a Zodiac Candy Tasting Collection, and a luxury Candy Trunk complete with a limited-edition Dragon Charm. Each piece of the collection has been meticulously crafted to symbolize good health, prosperity, and great fortune.

A Taste of the New Year

Five new flavors are introduced in this collection – the tangy Yuzu Caramels, mythical Dragon Eggs, celestial Auspicious Stars, vibrant Lucky Mandarins, and indulgent Good Fortune Truffles. Alongside these, the collection features a variety of themed Candy Bento Boxes and Lucky Red Envelopes, a traditional symbol of sharing prosperity.

Exclusive Delights by Sugarfina

Known for its innovative and exclusive offerings, Sugarfina has once again managed to create a unique experience for its customers. With stores in key locations across the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong, the brand also reaches its global clientele through its e-commerce business and specialty retailers.

The CEO of Sugarfina, Scott LaPorta, expresses his excitement about the collection, stating it is ‘truly spectacular’ and aptly captures the essence of the Year of the Dragon. Offering more than just candy, Sugarfina’s latest collection is a celebration of tradition, culture, and the promise of a prosperous new year.

BNN Newsroom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

