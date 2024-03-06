Suffolk Veterans Brave Cold in Great Tommy Sleepout for Homeless Ex-Servicemen

In a notable display of solidarity and support, Nicholas Cohen and fellow veterans from Battlegroup Raydon are set to endure two nights of sleeping rough in Sudbury's town centre. This effort is part of the Royal British Legion's The Great Tommy Sleepout, aimed at raising awareness and funds for homelessness among former military personnel. With a fundraising page already accumulating over £600, the group aims to surpass last year's efforts significantly.

Unwavering Commitment to Comrades

Battlegroup Raydon, a community of veterans based at the historic Raydon airfield, is more than just a group of ex-military personnel; it's a brotherhood committed to restoration and remembrance. By participating in The Great Tommy Sleepout, members like Cohen demonstrate their unwavering support for those who have served but now face the challenges of homelessness. Their actions not only raise funds but also crucial awareness for the plight of homeless veterans.

A Historical Setting for a Modern Cause

The choice of The Croft in Sudbury as the site for this charitable act is symbolic, bridging the past with the present. The Raydon airfield, a Grade-II listed site, serves as the base for Battlegroup Raydon, a testament to the group's dedication to preserving military history. Their involvement in restoring military vehicles and showcasing them brings history to life, while their participation in The Great Tommy Sleepout highlights ongoing issues facing veterans today.

Community and Beyond: A Call to Action

As Cohen and his teammates prepare for their nights under the stars, their initiative serves as a call to action for the community and beyond. Last year's successful fundraising sets a hopeful precedent, yet the ambition for this year is even greater. With the event scheduled from March 22 to 24, there's a rallying cry for support to not only meet but exceed the fundraising target, providing much-needed aid and services for homeless ex-servicemen and women through the Royal British Legion.

Through cold nights and solidarity, the veterans of Battlegroup Raydon are set to remind us of the enduring spirit of service and the importance of looking out for those who have served. As they lay down to sleep in Sudbury's town centre, their action is a powerful statement on the need for community, compassion, and ongoing support for our veterans.