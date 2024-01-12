Sue Perkins and Anna Richardson Discuss Their Breakup and Transition to Friendship

Television personalities Sue Perkins and Anna Richardson have publicly addressed their split for the first time, during a joint appearance on Anna’s podcast ‘It Can’t Just Be Me.’ The UK-based couple, who had been in a relationship for eight years, separated over Christmas 2020 and maintained a significant period of silence thereafter.

Moving from Romance to Friendship

During their candid conversation, they explored the difficult journey of transitioning from a romantic relationship to a platonic bond. They underscored the need to let go of past grievances and ‘detonate’ certain elements of their relationship to foster a fresh, non-romantic connection. Perkins, in particular, stressed the importance of not ruminating on previous conflicts and the crucial role of forgiveness in moving forward.

The Reason Behind the Split

The pair, who had not previously disclosed the cause of their breakup, were understood to have parted ways amicably, with no third parties implicated. The reason for the breakup was attributed to their contrasting desires to start a family and their individual workaholic behaviors, which were exacerbated during the lockdown period.

Repurposing Love into Friendship

Despite the painful separation, they have successfully transformed their love into friendship. They now openly discuss various aspects of their lives, including their dating experiences. Richardson had expressed a desire to become a mother, feeling that time was running out, while Perkins was not prepared to take on such responsibility. Their relationship began in 2013 after meeting at a Halloween party. They have since moved on to concentrate on their careers and personal growth.