Sudden Surge in Drug Overdoses Prompts Health Alert in Lexington-Fayette County

Lexington-Fayette County in Lexington, Kentucky, has registered a sudden and significant increase in nonfatal drug overdoses. The period between January 4 and 7 saw a total of 29 such cases, marking a substantial rise from the 17 reported in the previous week. In response to this alarming trend, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is urging individuals, especially those struggling with substance use disorder or those in close contact with such individuals, to carry naloxone. This medication can effectively counteract the potentially lethal effects of an overdose.

Tracking Overdoses: The Role of ODMAP and KDOAS

The Overdose Detection Mapping Application System (ODMAP) plays a pivotal role in tracking and reporting these overdose spikes. ODMAP is a crucial component of the Kentucky Drug Overdose Alert System (KDOAS), instituted last year through collaboration between the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center (KIPRC), the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), and the University of Kentucky College of Public Health. In tracking overdose patterns, KIPRC employs ODMAP alerts and SaTScan overdose cluster alerts to detect abnormal patterns. Every county is assigned an alert level, based on these patterns.

Responding to Overdose Spikes: The Role of KDPH and ReadyOPS

When a significant overdose spike is detected, KDPH swings into action, spreading alerts and information through the ReadyOPS system. These alerts are aimed at state partners and the general public, facilitating a coordinated response to the crisis. KIPRC, functioning as both an academic research center and a state agent for injury prevention, is a unique collaboration between KDPH and the University of Kentucky.

Getting Naloxone and Seeking Help

Naloxone, the recommended antidote to drug overdoses, is available through the health department's Harm Reduction Program on certain days. The health department further suggests not using drugs alone and seeking treatment at FindHelpNowKY.org. Regular checks on loved ones and prompt dialing of 911 during overdose incidents are also strongly advised.