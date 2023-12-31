en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Suburban Property Breaks Records with $40 Million Sale Amid Renovation Needs

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:07 pm EST
Suburban Property Breaks Records with $40 Million Sale Amid Renovation Needs

In a display of the vigorous real estate market, an undisclosed suburban property linked with Nine Entertainment Co. has shattered local records with a sale price of $40 million. Remarkably, this price tag comes with the caveat of necessitating additional renovations, highlighting the high stakes and competitive nature of the present property market.

Record-Breaking Sale Amid Renovation Requirements

The $40 million transaction reflects the rising affluence of homeowners and the escalating demand for luxury properties. This sale surpasses the previous record set by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford’s acquisition of a 15,000-square-foot hilltop mansion in Hidden Hills for $28 million. The Stafford estate, now valued at a combined $40 million, stands testament to the dynamic real estate market, where even the priciest homes can be seen as works in progress.

The High-Stakes Nature of Luxury Real Estate

The luxury real estate market has seen several Hollywood celebrities make substantial profits this year. Leading the pack is Mark Wahlberg, who pocketed a staggering $46.7 million profit from the sale of his mansion in Beverly Park, Southern California. Brad Pitt also secured a lucrative profit of $31.3 million from the sale of his Los Feliz compound in Los Angeles, a property he originally purchased for $1.7 million in 1994.

International Luxury Property Market Trends

Meanwhile, in Quebec, Canada, a property has been listed for $39.9 million on real estate platform Centris, marking it as the most expensive property ever listed on the platform in Quebec. The estate, spanning 52 acres and boasting its own spa and wine cellar, is located close to the Mont-Tremblant ski resort and Mont-Tremblant International Airport, making it an attractive proposition for potential buyers with private jets.

Back in Sydney, a common trend among the top 20 property sales this year is the requirement for renovations. The $40m Marana estate in Avalon Beach, for instance, is slated for the construction of two beachfront mansions by its new owner. This trend of purchasing and personalizing luxury real estate further underscores the high investment buyers are willing to commit to securing premium properties.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Recapping 2023: Australia's Sports Highs, Lows, and Controversies

By Quadri Adejumo

Unprompted Alexa Conversations Spark Unease and Questions on Privacy

By Mazhar Abbas

California's Autonomous Vehicle Laws: A Regulatory Blind Spot

By Salman Khan

Gozo Government Postpones Property Tax Hike Amid Overdevelopment Concerns

By Momen Zellmi

Justice Department Challenges Trump's Immunity Claim in Legal Showdown ...
@BNN Newsroom · 2 hours
Justice Department Challenges Trump's Immunity Claim in Legal Showdown ...
heart comment 0
Inbetweeners Star Emily Atack Announces Pregnancy, Shares Journey Toward Motherhood

By BNN Correspondents

Inbetweeners Star Emily Atack Announces Pregnancy, Shares Journey Toward Motherhood
Eva Mendes’ Heartwarming Banter with Father Over Slang Sparks Joy

By BNN Correspondents

Eva Mendes' Heartwarming Banter with Father Over Slang Sparks Joy
Google Pixel Tablet’s Identity Crisis: A Tale of Two Roles

By Wojciech Zylm

Google Pixel Tablet's Identity Crisis: A Tale of Two Roles
Sign Language Takes Center Stage: NTVWeekendEdition Paves the Way for Inclusive Media

By BNN Correspondents

Sign Language Takes Center Stage: NTVWeekendEdition Paves the Way for Inclusive Media
Latest Headlines
World News
Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms
1 min
Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms
UDJT Unravels Chad's Socio-Political Tapestry: A Comprehensive Review of 2023
2 mins
UDJT Unravels Chad's Socio-Political Tapestry: A Comprehensive Review of 2023
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Accountability Measures for Political Parties Receiving Public Funds
3 mins
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Accountability Measures for Political Parties Receiving Public Funds
Sault Area Hospital Faces Twin Viral Outbreaks; Imposes Visitation Restrictions
3 mins
Sault Area Hospital Faces Twin Viral Outbreaks; Imposes Visitation Restrictions
Manchester United Falters in 2-1 Defeat to Nottingham Forest
6 mins
Manchester United Falters in 2-1 Defeat to Nottingham Forest
Thousands Rally in Belgrade Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
6 mins
Thousands Rally in Belgrade Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
'Poppy Power': How an NHS Physiotherapy Dog is Transforming Child Care
9 mins
'Poppy Power': How an NHS Physiotherapy Dog is Transforming Child Care
United Cup: Iga Swiatek Leads Poland to Victory, Paving the Way for an Exciting Tennis Season
9 mins
United Cup: Iga Swiatek Leads Poland to Victory, Paving the Way for an Exciting Tennis Season
Significant Reshuffling in the Indian Judiciary: New Chief Justices Recommended
9 mins
Significant Reshuffling in the Indian Judiciary: New Chief Justices Recommended
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
2 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
6 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
7 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
8 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
9 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
10 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app