Stunning River View Cottage in Kippford Hits Market, Offering Rare Family Home Opportunity

In a delightful corner of the Scottish countryside, a meticulously refurbished four-bedroom family cottage has just been listed for sale, presenting a unique opportunity for those dreaming of an idyllic lifestyle. Named River View Cottage, this property is nestled on the edge of Kippford, a coastal village cherished for its scenic beauty and vibrant outdoor community. With an asking price of around £700,000, the cottage promises a blend of luxury living and the tranquil charm of the Scottish countryside.

Rare Gem in a Coveted Location

Overlooking the serene Urr Estuary and surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, River View Cottage stands as a testament to sophisticated refurbishment and thoughtful design. The current owners have invested two years into transforming this home into a masterpiece of modern comfort while ensuring it harmonizes with its picturesque setting. The property's extensive landscaped garden, with its variety of patio areas and well-kept lawns, sets the stage for a home that is as inviting outside as it is within.

Upon entering, the cottage immediately impresses with its spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area, which seamlessly integrates into the living space. Natural light pours in through the windows and patio doors, accentuating the chic design and creating an inviting atmosphere. The home also boasts two elegant reception rooms, including a sitting room with a cozy wood-burning stove and a drawing room that opens onto a verandah, offering stunning views and a perfect setting for entertaining guests.

Upstairs: Comfort Meets Style

The upper level of River View Cottage is equally impressive, featuring a luxurious master bedroom complete with an elegant en-suite shower room. Two additional double bedrooms offer ample space for family and guests, while a front-facing room, currently used as an office, provides flexibility with its scenic balcony and could serve as an additional bedroom. This thoughtful layout ensures that every occupant enjoys both privacy and comfort, with the added bonus of picturesque views from every window.

Marion Currie, overseeing the sale for Galbraith, highlights the property's exceptional quality and its prime location as key factors driving interest among prospective buyers. "River View Cottage has been completely refurbished over the last two years by the current owners to form one of the finest examples of a property in true walk-in condition," Currie states. Her anticipation of high buyer interest underscores the property's appeal as a "fantastic lifestyle property" in one of Solway Coast's most sought-after locales.

Living the Dream in Kippford

Beyond the confines of this magnificent home, Kippford offers a lifestyle that outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers dream of. With the Solway Sailing Club, a nine-hole golf course, and numerous trails in Dalbeattie forest for walking and 7Stanes for world-class mountain biking, the area promises adventure and relaxation in equal measure. River View Cottage is not just a home; it's a gateway to a lifestyle that many yearn for but few attain.

As River View Cottage enters the market, it represents more than just a property transaction; it's an invitation to embrace a life of beauty, tranquility, and adventure. The fusion of exquisite design, luxurious comfort, and an unbeatable location makes this cottage a rare find in the Scottish real estate market. For those seeking a remarkable family home in a vibrant coastal village, River View Cottage might just be the dream come true.