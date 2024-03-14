Study Reveals 79% Female Apparel Workers Quit for Family Care, Urges Daycare Support

On Wednesday, at the Cirdap International Conference Center, a groundbreaking study titled "Unpaid Care Work: Perspectives of Employers and Workers in the RMG Sector" was unveiled, shedding light on the daunting challenges female workers face in balancing job responsibilities with family care. Conducted by the women's welfare organization Karmojibi Nari, in collaboration with Oxfam Bangladesh, the study presents alarming statistics: 79% of female workers in the apparel sector have resigned to focus on family care, with 71% currently responsible for childcare. Zakia Haque, Managing Director of Creative Pathway Bangladesh, shared these findings, emphasizing the need for workplace reforms to support female employees.

Key Findings and Recommendations

The study not only highlights the high percentage of women leaving their jobs for family reasons but also reveals that 36% of female workers feel overwhelmed by their dual roles, and 41% have no personal time. During the seminar, Meher Afroz Chumki, former state minister for women and children affairs, advocated for mandatory breastfeeding corners in all businesses. Furthermore, Ayesha Siddiqui, Deputy Director at the Directorate of Women's Affairs, discussed government initiatives to establish daycare centers in industrial areas, underscoring the collective effort needed from both government and factory owners to provide additional support such as sanitary napkins to female workers.

Industry Response and Worker Voices

Julia Jasmin from the Health Division of the Factory and Establishment Inspection Directorate suggested tailoring the number of daycare centers to the size of the factory and exploring area-based daycare centers. She also highlighted how excessive overtime, up to four hours daily, dampens worker enthusiasm. The seminar provided a platform for workers like Ruby, a former factory worker, to voice their experiences, with Ruby lamenting the loss of her job due to age, despite her skill level. “We are getting laid off when we become skilled,” she deplored, spotlighting the need for systemic change.

Looking Forward

This seminar has not only brought to light the significant impact of unpaid care work on the employment status of female workers in the RMG sector but also proposed actionable solutions to mitigate these challenges. By implementing these findings, there is potential not only to improve the lives of countless women but also to enhance productivity and morale within the industry. As discussions evolve, the hope is for a collaborative approach involving government, industry leaders, and civil society to forge a path towards more inclusive and supportive workplaces.