BNN Newsroom

Study Challenges Common Perception of Large Solar Farms' Eco-Friendliness

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:18 am EST
Study Challenges Common Perception of Large Solar Farms’ Eco-Friendliness

A recent study turns the tables on the long-standing belief that large solar farms are the most eco-friendly option for harnessing solar energy. As the world embraces renewable energy, solar power takes center stage as the most affordable energy source. The study suggests that small-scale solar photovoltaic systems might actually be more beneficial to the environment, a stark contrast to the popular notion favoring larger installations.

Impact of Policy Changes on Solar Installations

In California, a new policy has led to a drastic fall in the installation of residential rooftop solar panels. The policy significantly cut incentives for homeowners, resulting in a drop in rooftop solar installations sales by as much as 85 percent in some months of 2023 compared to the previous year. This has resulted in a domino effect, with installers, manufacturers, and distributors feeling the pinch, some even leaving the state or scaling down their operations. State officials argue that the old rules provided excessively generous subsidies, largely benefiting affluent homeowners and burdening lower-income individuals with the cost of maintaining the state’s electricity system.

Sustainability and Solar Power

Sustainability offers a plethora of benefits, including preservation of natural resources, waste and pollution reduction, and climate change mitigation. Economically, it attracts conscious consumers, saves costs, and fosters job creation. Cities like Whittier, California with abundant sunshine are ideal for harnessing solar energy. Here, residents can benefit from various incentives including net metering, the California Solar Initiative, federal tax credits, local rebates, and the Property Tax Exclusion for Solar Energy Systems. Furthermore, solar panels can increase home value and reduce carbon emissions.

Ammonia Production and Solar Energy

Research is focused on developing sustainable and decentralized approaches for using concentrated solar energy to produce ammonia. Technologies such as low-temperature electrochemical ammonia production, lithium-mediated electrochemical ammonia production, and the electrified Haber-Bosch process are being explored. Small-scale systems powered by photovoltaic energy have shown potential as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional ammonia production methods. Efficient catalysts have been developed to enhance the specific activity and selectivity of the electrochemical nitrate reduction reaction, leading to higher solar-to-fuel efficiency for ammonia production.

The Role of Solar Energy in Developing Countries

Solar energy is now a pivotal player in shaping the energy landscape of developing countries, addressing energy poverty, fostering economic growth, and improving overall well-being. It offers benefits such as decentralized electricity, reduced dependence on imported fuels, cleaner and safer alternative to traditional fuels, job opportunities, education opportunities, and resilience during natural disasters. In countries like Bangladesh, studies have explored the possibility of enhancing renewable energy production by installing photovoltaic PV systems on the rooftops of universities, promoting sustainability and reducing emissions within the electricity sector.

BNN Newsroom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

BNN Newsroom

