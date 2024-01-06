Strongvox Homes Proposes Major Housing Development in Cannington

Strongvox Homes, a prominent Southwest England residential development company, has presented a comprehensive plan to Somerset Council for the construction of 160 new homes in the charming village of Cannington. The proposed development, spread across approximately nine hectares of agricultural fields and modified grassland, is located to the east of Brymore Way, near the A39.

Design and Layout

The proposed development features a mix of affordable and open-market dwellings, with 48 homes designated as affordable housing and the remaining 112 intended for open market sale. These homes will range from one to four bedrooms, reflecting the diversity in housing needs. The design includes two distinct character areas, mirroring the local architectural styles of Cannington. The Village Core will feature two-story red and brown brick buildings, while the Green Edge will offer buildings in muted colors with quaint, cottage-style features.

Access and Amenities

Integral to the proposed development’s layout are provisions for vehicular, pedestrian, and cycle access, ensuring residents can easily navigate their surroundings. The plan also includes creating connections to existing paths and cycleways to facilitate easy movement. The proposal incorporates plans for public open spaces and landscaping, offering residents recreational spaces with vistas of the stunning Quantock Hills. The plan is also designed to improve pedestrian access to Cannington’s center, enhancing the village’s connectivity.

Aligning with the Existing Village

In a nod to Cannington’s historic charm, the development plan aligns one street with St Mary’s Church, creating a visual link to the existing village. This thoughtful touch ensures that the new development complements and integrates seamlessly into Cannington’s existing landscape.

Next Steps

The application is currently open for public comment until February 6, with the possibility of approval as early as February 7. This gives Cannington’s residents the opportunity to voice their opinions and concerns about the proposed development. The project represents a significant step towards addressing the region’s housing needs while preserving the area’s character and charm.