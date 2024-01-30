Strippers' Rights Group to Protest at Parliament, Seeks Improvement in Working Conditions

In a robust display of collective action, stripper rights advocacy group, Fired Up Stilettos (FUS), is gearing up for a planned protest at the Parliament on Thursday. This move follows the submission of a supplementary document to their petition, an initiative aimed at enhancing working conditions for strippers nationwide. The petition, which managed to secure over 7,000 signatures last June, is slated for progression to the select committee.

Marking a Year of Resistance

The act of submitting the supporting document isn't just a routine process - it's a poignant commemoration. It marks exactly one year since 19 strippers were unceremoniously dismissed from Calendar Girls for daring to renegotiate their contracts. This event, a stark reminder of the precarity of their profession, has only fueled the group's resolve to fight for fair and safe workplaces for the stripper community.

'Protest Picnic': A Public Call to Action

But how does one rally public support for an issue often relegated to the shadows of societal discourse? FUS has a creative answer – a 'protest picnic' on the Parliament lawn from 12-2 PM on February 1st. This isn't just a random date; the group has deliberately chosen a day when Parliament is in session, maximizing the visibility of their cause.

Building Bridges with Government

FUS isn't just mobilizing public support; they're keen on fostering positive relationships with the newly-appointed ministers. Spokespersons Cleo and Margot Embargot underscore the crucial role of governmental decision-making in advancing their cause. They believe that the issue isn't about partisan politics; it's about health, safety, and respect for all workers. As such, Members of Parliament have been extended an open invitation to join the protest.