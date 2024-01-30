Stride and dYdX Foundation Partner to Introduce Liquid Staking on dYdX Blockchain

The dYdX Foundation has forged a strategic alliance with Stride, a leading player in liquid staking within the Cosmos Ecosystem, to launch liquid staking on the dYdX blockchain. This groundbreaking initiative is intended to diversify staking choices within the Cosmos Ecosystem and reinforce the ongoing trend of liquid staking's rising prominence within the cryptocurrency industry.

Liquid Staking: The New Norm?

Liquid staking is a system that allows participants to lock up their tokens and, in return, receive a token receipt that can be traded or used within decentralized finance (defi) applications. As per DeFiLlama, the total value locked in liquid staking derivatives currently surpasses $31.1 billion, a testament to its growing significance in the defi sector.

Strengthening the dYdX Blockchain

With this innovation, dYdX token holders now have the opportunity to stake the native token of dYdX v4 (DYDX) and earn trading and transaction fees denominated in USDC. This mechanism enhances the security of the dYdX v4 chain, while also offering additional yield opportunities to the holders. Riley Edmunds, Co-founder of Stride, underscored the potential of stDYDX as collateral in the defi ecosystem and proposed that this venture could draw DYDX holders from the Ethereum defi towards the Cosmos ecosystem.

Stride's Incentive Plan

Stride plans to incentivize liquid staking by distributing up to 100,000 STRD tokens to users who stake their DYDX with Stride during the first 120 days of the initiative. Edmunds emphasized the strategic importance of this integration, noting that it could stimulate user interest and engagement in the Cosmos space by introducing dYdX's extensive user base to the ecosystem.