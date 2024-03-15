Strasbourg Hosts Kazakhstan's Gender Empowerment Photo Exhibition: Unveiling Strength

ASTANA – The headquarters of the Council of Europe hosted a photo exhibition titled Unveiling Strength: A Visual Journey for Gender Empowerment in Kazakhstan on March 14 in Strasbourg, reported Kazinform. This event, organized by Kazakhstan’s Consulate General in Strasbourg, the Bolashak corporate foundation, and the L’Association QazElles community of Kazakh businesswomen in France, marked a pivotal collaboration spotlighting women's empowerment within Europe’s oldest organization, set to celebrate its 75th anniversary in May.

Empowerment Through Visual Storytelling

The exhibition displayed photographs of prominent women from the Great Steppe, illustrating their significant roles and achievements in various fields such as diplomacy, science, economics, and human rights protection. This visual narrative aimed to inspire and educate visitors about the strides Kazakhstan has taken towards gender equality and empowerment, demonstrating the government's commitment to enhancing women’s roles in society.

Reforms and Recognition

Kazakhstan’s Consul General Anel Bakytbekkyzy underscored the importance of promoting and protecting women’s rights, detailing reforms initiated by Kazakhstan's leadership to achieve gender equality. Ambitious measures to increase women's representation in decision-making processes, with a target of 30% growth by 2030, were emphasized. Bakytbekkyzy also highlighted legislative efforts to combat violence against women and children, responding to the Council of Europe’s invitation to join the convention on preventing and combating such violence. Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, praised President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s reforms, noting their impact on creating equal opportunities for all.

Strengthening International Ties

The event also served as a platform for the L’Association QazElles community to present its activities aimed at fostering multifaceted ties between Kazakhstan and France. This initiative reflects the broader goal of the exhibition: to not only celebrate gender empowerment in Kazakhstan but also to build and strengthen international collaboration and understanding through cultural exchange.

As the exhibition Unveiling Strength wraps up, it leaves behind a powerful message of progress, resilience, and hope. The collaborative effort between Kazakhstan and the Council of Europe showcases the potential of international partnerships in advancing gender equality and empowerment. With ongoing reforms and initiatives, Kazakhstan continues to pave the way for a more inclusive society, setting an example for others to follow.