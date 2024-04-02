Stranded Cruise Passengers Scramble to Rejoin Ship in Senegal After São Tomé Ordeal

Eight cruise passengers, including a pregnant woman and a paraplegic traveler, embarked on an unexpected journey after missing their Norwegian Cruise Lines vessel's departure from São Tomé and Príncipe. The group, left behind due to extended private excursions, faced significant challenges, from losing access to essential items onboard to navigating through six countries to catch up with their cruise in Dakar, Senegal.

Unexpected Detour

The Norwegian Dawn, set sail from Cape Town towards Barcelona, made a scheduled stop at São Tomé in the Gulf of Guinea. Despite plans, the day took a turn when local tours delayed the return of eight passengers. Efforts by the local coast guard to reunite them with the ship before its afternoon departure proved futile as the