Straits Times Index Surges, Breaking Above 3,150 Mark

The Straits Times Index (STI) in Singapore has demonstrated an unprecedented rally, breaking above the 3,150 mark, signalling a potential rise to around 3,330. It has also triumphantly crossed another milestone at 3,190. Despite this upward trend, short-term indicators suggest an overbought market, which could herald a temporary pause in the rally.

Market Dynamics

A support level is anticipated at 3,201, aligning with the 200-day moving average. On the other hand, the STI might face resistance at 3,380. However, it holds the potential to reach higher levels, with multi-year resistance looming between 3,550 to 3,600. Surpassing the all-time high of 3,831, set in 2007, remains a formidable challenge, especially when juxtaposed against the S&P 500, which is on the brink of a new high.

The US Market Perspective

Meanwhile, in the United States, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes has stabilized between 3.85% to 3.87%. The trajectory of these risk-free rates remains shrouded in uncertainty, with discussions in the US around the efficacy of inflation management and the possibility of the Federal Reserve mulling over a rate cut in 2024.

Stock Market Highlights

STI closed at 3,240.27, marking an increase of 25.87 points (0.80%). The stock market displayed a varied performance with 431 gainers, 486 losers, and 453 remaining unchanged. The most traded stocks included GOCEAN, PELIKAN, DATAPRP, MINETEC, and CIMB, with GOCEAN leading with a volume of 260,873,600.

Market analysts anticipate Bursa Malaysia to trend higher in the first week of 2024, driven primarily by banking and technology stocks. The FBM KLCI is projected to fluctuate within the 1,450-1,470 range next week, with immediate support at 1,450 followed by 1,440. The financial services sector and the industrial products and services index showed a positive trend, whereas the energy index and the plantation index shed points.