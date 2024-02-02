Strabane Mourns the Loss of Mickey Mc Colgan: A Life Remembered

Mickey Mc Colgan, a resident of 34 Knockavoe Crescent, Strabane, has breathed his last at Altnagelvin Hospital. A beloved figure, his absence will deeply be felt not only by his immediate family but also within his wider circle. His life was a tapestry woven with the threads of love, laughter, and the bonds of family.

A Loving Family Left Behind

Mc Colgan is survived by his wife Madeline, who stood by him in all walks of life. Their love story was a testament to commitment and unwavering support. The family tree extends to their children Gerry, Declan, Ursula, and Kevin, who inherited their father's strength and values.

The legacy continues with his grandchildren Laura, Bronagh, Carole, Rory, Amie, Keri, Aidan, Niall, Ronan, Zoe, Cormac, and the late baby Emma. Each one a beacon of Mc Colgan's indomitable spirit, mirrored in their endeavors.

The mourning is shared by his siblings Mary, Peter, Bernadette, Kathleen, Patrick, Edmund, Brendan, Martin, Paul, and the late Josie. Their collective strength is a testament to the familial bonds that Mickey Mc Colgan cherished.

The Final Journey

The family has arranged for Mc Colgan's body to be reposed at his home on February 3rd from 12 noon. A final opportunity for friends and acquaintances to pay their respects to a man who touched many lives.

The funeral service will take place on February 5th at St Mary's Church, Melmount. A solemn event, it will be a moment to commemorate a life well-lived and the love he left behind. The interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery, where Mc Colgan will be laid to rest.

Remembering Mickey Mc Colgan

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested for donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Society. A cause close to Mc Colgan's heart, the donations will serve as a tribute, reflecting his compassion and commitment to society.

The family has also asked for family time from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m., a period of mourning and remembrance. The Requiem Mass will be available for viewing via the Parish Webcam, allowing those unable to attend to be part of the farewell.