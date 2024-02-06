Stormont's Department for Infrastructure Prepares for Headquarters Relocation

In a significant transition, the Department for Infrastructure in Stormont is set to relocate its headquarters from the iconic Clarence Court in Belfast city center to James House, situated in the city's bustling Gasworks business park. The move is slated to occur later in the year, marking a pivotal change in the department's history.

Clarence Court up for Sale

Clarence Court, an impressive eight-story development complete with a 261-space multi-storey car park, has been put up on the market for sale. This strategically located property is owned by the Northern Ireland Executive and has been a prominent landmark in the city. The sale advertisement has spotlighted the building's potential for repurposing and redevelopment, sparking interest among prospective buyers.

Office Space Realignment

This relocation is a part of a larger strategy, a comprehensive review undertaken by the Northern Ireland Civil Service of its office space needs. The review is in response to the shift toward increased remote working, a phenomenon that has become more prevalent amidst the global pandemic. As the work patterns change and technology enables more flexible working arrangements, the need for large centralised office spaces is being reevaluated.

Consolidation within Northern Ireland Government

This move mirrors a trend of office space optimization within the government. Earlier, some staff from the Department of Agriculture were relocated from Dundonald House on the Stormont estate to Clare House, serving as the headquarters of the Department of Finance. Such realignments reflect the changing work patterns and indicate the potential for estate consolidation within the Northern Ireland government, thereby paving the way for more efficient and sustainable use of resources.