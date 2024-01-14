Stormers’ Coach Dobson Urges Team to Develop Killer Instinct

Following a recent Champions Cup victory over Sale Sharks, John Dobson, the head coach of the Stormers rugby team, voiced his concerns over the team’s lack of a killer instinct. Despite their 31-24 win, coupled with a bonus point, Dobson was far from impressed. The coach’s dissatisfaction stemmed from the fact that the opposition managed to earn a losing extra point and his team’s inability to capitalize on several opportunities for a more decisive win.

Success Tinged With Discontent

A win is a win, but the victory tasted somewhat bittersweet for the Stormers’ coach. While acknowledging the team’s success in clinching the game, Dobson pointed out areas where the Stormers fell short. In his view, the team missed numerous opportunities to score more points and secure a more emphatic victory. This lack of clinical finishing, according to Dobson, highlights an area in their game that urgently needs addressing.

The Importance of a Killer Instinct

Dobson’s critique of his team’s performance underscores the importance of having a killer instinct in rugby. A killer instinct, or the ability to finish off opponents when in control of a match, is crucial for securing decisive victories. The Stormers’ recent performance, according to Dobson, lacked this crucial aspect. While the team was victorious, their performance was not as dominant as it could have been.

Room for Improvement

The coach’s comments indicate that while the Stormers are on the right track with their victories, there is still significant room for improvement. Dobson’s feedback aims to spur the team towards becoming more ruthless and efficient in future games. The message is clear – while winning is important, the manner in which those wins are secured is equally, if not more, significant. For the Stormers, the journey to being a more clinical, decisive team has only just begun.