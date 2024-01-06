en English
BNN Newsroom

Stonemasons Brave Harsh Conditions to Restore Historic Mourne Wall

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Stonemasons Brave Harsh Conditions to Restore Historic Mourne Wall

The Mourne Wall, a granite monument spanning 22 miles in the Mourne Mountains, is undergoing a meticulous restoration. The monumental task is being led by the Co Down stonemasons, direct descendants of the original builders. The wall, constructed over a century ago, continues to stand as a testament to the enduring craftsmanship and resilience of the builders.

The Restoration Project

NI Water, the custodian of the wall, has invested £2.5m in the second phase of the restoration. This follows the completion of the first phase in 2018 which witnessed over 600 repairs. The current restoration work is being undertaken by GEDA Construction, in partnership with Thomas Rooney & Sons Stonemasons and helicopter company Skyhook.

The Stonemasons at Work

These stonemasons, including Andrew Rooney, brave harsh winds and freezing temperatures as they trudge up the mountains to work on the wall. Their job requires careful handling of the ancient granite structure to prevent collapses. Despite the arduous conditions, their commitment to restoring the wall to its former glory remains unshaken.

The Significance of Mourne Wall

Built by the Belfast Water Commissioners between 1904 and 1922, the Mourne Wall serves as a boundary for the 9,000-acre water catchment area for the Silent Valley and Ben Crom Reservoirs. The wall, fondly referred to as ‘The handrail of the Mournes’, guides hikers in foggy conditions and controls livestock in the catchment area. The wall has been a listed building since 1996, indicating its historical and architectural significance.

Phase two of the restoration, expected to be completed in 18 months, has already seen over 280 repairs. The National Trust is also involved in the area’s recovery from a gorse fire in April 2021, introducing cattle to aid the regrowth of native vegetation. This restoration project, therefore, serves not only to preserve a historical monument but also to aid the restoration of the local ecosystem.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

