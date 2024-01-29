Stockton's A1035 Riverside Road Closes Temporarily for Contraflow System

The A1035 Riverside Road in Stockton will be completely inaccessible in both directions for a 12-hour period today, from 6 am to 6 pm. The closure is necessitated by the establishment of a contraflow system to manage traffic amid the ongoing construction of the Stockton Waterfront urban park.

Temporary Closure for Traffic Management

The temporary closure is an integral aspect of setting up effective traffic management to accommodate the ongoing construction work. During the closure, traffic will be diverted along signposted routes, and a dedicated diversion route has been established specifically for Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV).

Long-term Contraflow and Other Changes

Upon reopening, the road will operate under a long-term contraflow system to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the continual construction. Moreover, the road will undergo a permanent transformation from a dual carriageway to a single carriageway between Quayside Road and the Silver Street footbridge. To ensure safety during this period, the speed limit will be temporarily reduced to 20mph.

Part of Broader Stockton Waterfront Project

This infrastructural alteration is a part of the larger Stockton Waterfront project. The project has recently witnessed the demolition of the Castlegate Shopping Centre and Swallow Hotel, marking a significant milestone in the area's redevelopment efforts.