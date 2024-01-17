Sticky Note on Dirty Dishes Ignites Discussion on Household Duties

When Susan Lehman's husband, Matt, left a pile of dirty dishes in the kitchen sink following a gathering for a big game, he left more than just a mess. He left a sticky note with two simple words, "I got it." This small act of communication, captured in a TikTok video shared by Susan, triggered a significant online debate about household responsibilities, garnering over three million views and eliciting a mixed bag of reactions.

Understanding the Sticky Note

While the pile of dirty dishes was a common sight in many homes, the sticky note was not. It was Matt's way of acknowledging the mess and promising to take care of it later. To many viewers, this was a considerate gesture, a sign that Matt recognized his responsibility without needing to be prompted by Susan. This was seen as a manifestation of progress in their relationship, bringing relief to Susan who had traditionally borne the burden of cleaning.

Doing the Bare Minimum or Making Progress?

However, not everyone was impressed. Critics of the video argued that Matt was merely doing the bare minimum. They opined that he should not be praised for merely promising to clean up after himself, an expectation that should be fundamental in any shared living arrangement. The sticky note, to them, was not a trophy-worthy achievement but a basic expectation.

The Evolution of Household Responsibilities

In a subsequent interview with Today, Susan revealed the journey she and Matt had taken over their 25-year relationship. The couple had fallen into stereotypical gender roles after their marriage. Susan found herself managing the cleaning, while Matt took care of different tasks. Recognizing the need for change, Matt began taking on more household duties without being asked, such as cooking dinner and handling the laundry. Susan described this shift as rejuvenating their relationship, making it feel new again. The couple's story stands as a testament to the power of communication and shared responsibilities in fostering a healthier relationship.