en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:59 am EST
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener

Shaking up the cricketing world, Australian cricketer Steve Smith has stepped forward to fill in the gaping hole left by fellow teammate David Warner’s recent departure from the Test opener role. This move, initially met with skepticism from the selectors, is not a fill-gap solution but a committed shift in Smith’s cricketing role, something the batsman is excited and ready to face head-on.

Reconfiguring the Batting Lineup

Smith, with his vast experience and reputation as one of the finest bats in the game, is no stranger to leadership roles. However, this new position as the opener is a significant responsibility, requiring the right blend of patience, aggression, and technique. Smith’s extensive experience and his previous number three batting role have prepared him for this challenge. The decision also offers the team an opportunity to bring Cameron Green back primarily as a batsman, subtly altering the dynamics of the team.

Suitability for the Opening Position

Smith’s move to the opening slot is not an impulsive decision. The 34-year-old veteran has been considering this idea since the Ashes in England last year. Known for his unconventional yet effective batting style, Smith believes that the role suits him well. He expressed a certain distaste for waiting to bat and feels that coming in early aligns perfectly with his aggressive style of play.

A New Chapter in Smith’s Cricketing Career

With 105 Tests and 9,514 runs under his belt, Smith is all set to pad up for the first time in his new role in the opening Test of a two-match series against the West Indies in Adelaide. This move, while potentially influencing the team’s strategy, is also a reflection of Smith’s selflessness and readiness to face the new ball. He has acknowledged the possibility of returning to the captaincy role if needed, but for now, his focus is solely on contributing to the team’s success in his new capacity.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 hour ago
Man and Three Boys Arrested After Glacis Estate Brawl
When the tranquility of a Saturday morning was shattered by an unexpected brawl in Glacis Estate, the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) found themselves in the midst of a chaotic scene. The disturbance, reported near a football pitch at approximately 2:30 am, was far from a routine intervention. Upon their arrival, RGP officers were confronted with
Man and Three Boys Arrested After Glacis Estate Brawl
Water Quality: The Unsuspected Culprit Behind Skin and Hair Issues
2 hours ago
Water Quality: The Unsuspected Culprit Behind Skin and Hair Issues
African Cup of Nations 2023: A Mosaic of Talent, Technology, and Corporate Sponsorships
2 hours ago
African Cup of Nations 2023: A Mosaic of Talent, Technology, and Corporate Sponsorships
Lord Cameron: World Facing Most Dangerous Period in Decades
2 hours ago
Lord Cameron: World Facing Most Dangerous Period in Decades
'The Bible Recap' Podcast Reaches Unexpected Heights on Apple Podcasts
2 hours ago
'The Bible Recap' Podcast Reaches Unexpected Heights on Apple Podcasts
Does Early Sexual Intimacy Hinder Long-Term Relationship Success? Sexologist Weighs In
2 hours ago
Does Early Sexual Intimacy Hinder Long-Term Relationship Success? Sexologist Weighs In
Latest Headlines
World News
Dane Sweeny's Near Upset in Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Talent Emerges
41 seconds
Dane Sweeny's Near Upset in Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Talent Emerges
Telangana Minister's Temple Visit: An Insight into Religion-Politics Interplay in India
2 mins
Telangana Minister's Temple Visit: An Insight into Religion-Politics Interplay in India
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
4 mins
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
Shaun Marsh: An Illustrious Cricketing Career Comes to a Close
4 mins
Shaun Marsh: An Illustrious Cricketing Career Comes to a Close
Trump's Lawyer Advocates for His Testimony Rights in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case
5 mins
Trump's Lawyer Advocates for His Testimony Rights in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case
Iranian Researcher Honored with WHO's Kuwait Prize for Non-Communicable Diseases Control
7 mins
Iranian Researcher Honored with WHO's Kuwait Prize for Non-Communicable Diseases Control
Saskatchewan Case Highlights Urgent Need for Mental Health Advocacy
7 mins
Saskatchewan Case Highlights Urgent Need for Mental Health Advocacy
Punjab and Haryana Governors Grace Chandigarh's Bhajan Sandhya Programme
8 mins
Punjab and Haryana Governors Grace Chandigarh's Bhajan Sandhya Programme
Lord Cameron Denies Receiving £10 Million from Greensill Capital
9 mins
Lord Cameron Denies Receiving £10 Million from Greensill Capital
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
5 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
6 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
8 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
13 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
13 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
13 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app