Steve Minich Bids Farewell: 32 Years of Storytelling with Maine's Total Coverage

After an illustrious 32-year journey with Maine's Total Coverage, Steve Minich has announced his retirement, marking the end of an era for local journalism. Originating from Miami and having a brief stint in Ohio, Minich embarked on his Maine adventure in December 1991, where he quickly became a household name. Known for his dynamic reporting and engaging storytelling, Minich's contributions have significantly shaped the local news landscape.

Legacy of Local Journalism

Throughout his tenure, Minich wore multiple hats, seamlessly transitioning from a reporter to a sports anchor, and eventually, to the main anchor desk. His most notable contribution, perhaps, is the creation of the Total Maine segment, which under his stewardship, evolved from a news piece into a beloved half-hour program. His knack for storytelling was further exemplified through the Hometown Maine segment, inviting viewers on exploratory journeys across the state, and the Made in Maine series in 2011, which shone a spotlight on local businesses, artists, and entrepreneurs. His work has not only highlighted the spirit and culture of Maine but has also forged a deep, personal connection with its people.

Praises and Reflections

WMTW's President & General Manager, Dave Abel, and News Director, Amy Beveridge, both lauded Minich for his dedication and impact. In a heartfelt letter to viewers, Minich reflected on his journey, emphasizing the personal connections he's made and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to call Maine his home. His narrative is not just one of reporting news but of becoming a part of the community he served so diligently.

Looking Ahead

As Minich approaches his final day on February 29th, the void his departure will leave is palpable. Yet, in his typical optimistic fashion, Minich assures that although his career at WMTW has concluded, his story with Maine is far from over. His plans to remain in Maine signify not an end, but a new chapter in his life, one that will undoubtedly continue to be intertwined with the community he loves. As we bid farewell to a legendary figure in Maine journalism, we also look forward to the lasting legacy of Steve Minich's storytelling and the paths he has paved for future journalists.

