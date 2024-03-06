Stepson Charged in Kentucky: Murder and Evidence Tampering in Henry County Slaying

In a shocking incident that has rattled the quiet community of Campbellsburg, Kentucky, a man has been charged with the murder of his stepfather, marking a grim start to the week. Early Tuesday morning, Kentucky State Police were summoned to a residence on Cardinal Drive, where they discovered the lifeless body of 63-year-old Lorzeno Hicks, a victim of multiple stab wounds to his body and head.

Deadly Family Feud Escalates

According to police reports, 43-year-old Cleveland Riley, the stepson of the deceased, has been accused of carrying out the brutal attack. In a chilling turn of events, after the stabbing, Riley allegedly attempted to cover his tracks by disposing of his blood-stained clothes in a nearby dumpster, leading to additional charges of tampering with physical evidence. Authorities were alerted to Riley's potential motives by a friend who claimed that Riley had recently expressed a desire to kill family members, including Hicks.

Investigation and Arrest

The Kentucky State Police, upon being called to the scene, launched a thorough investigation, piecing together the events that led to Hicks's untimely death. Their efforts were compounded by the gruesome nature of the crime and the subsequent steps taken by Riley to evade capture. Despite these challenges, Riley was apprehended and his bond was set at an imposing $1 million. He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center, awaiting trial.

Community Reaction and Ongoing Investigation

The murder has sent shockwaves through the Campbellsburg community, leaving residents grappling with the reality of such violence occurring in their midst. The Kentucky State Police continue their investigation, appealing to the public for any information that may assist in understanding the full scope of this tragic event. The case not only highlights the devastating impact of domestic disputes but also raises questions about the warning signs that precede such violent outbursts.

As the community mourns the loss of Lorzeno Hicks, the focus shifts to the legal proceedings awaiting Cleveland Riley. With charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence against him, the court's findings will be closely watched. This case underscores the importance of vigilance and communication within families and communities, serving as a harrowing reminder of the potential for hidden tensions to escalate into violence.