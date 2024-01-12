en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Stephen King’s Fight for Name: The Lawnmower Man Lawsuit

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST
Stephen King’s Fight for Name: The Lawnmower Man Lawsuit

Stephen King, the master of the horror genre, has a long history of his works being adapted for screen. However, not all adaptations have found favor with the author. A case in point is the 1992 film ‘The Lawnmower Man,’ directed by Brett Leonard. This film, which initially carried the tagline ‘Stephen King’s Lawnmower Man,’ strayed far from King’s original short story, much to his chagrin.

King’s Legal Battle

King’s discontent with the film was so severe that he took legal action against New Line Cinema, the company behind the film. The bone of contention was not merely the deviation from the original story, but also the misuse of King’s name in the title and marketing of the film. King sought legal redress, asking for his name to be stripped off the title and seeking damages for the misuse of his name.

The Court’s Ruling

The court ruled in favor of King, ordering New Line Cinema to remove his name from the film’s marketing and packaging. The ruling also stipulated that for any failure to comply with the order, the production company would be liable to pay King $10,000 per day. To ensure the ruling was being adhered to, King even hired private investigators.

The Legacy of the Legal Battle

Despite the legal battle and the subsequent removal of King’s name, VHS copies of the film bearing the original ‘Stephen King’s Lawnmower Man’ branding have over the years become collector’s items. This incident has since become emblematic of the often fraught relationship between authors and adaptations of their works.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
49 mins ago
Dolby Unveils Atmos Flex Connect: A Game-Changer in Surround Sound Technology
Dolby, a renowned name in the world of audio technology, has unveiled an innovative solution—Dolby Atmos Flex Connect. This groundbreaking technology is designed to revolutionize the way we set up and experience surround sound systems. Unlike conventional surround sound configurations, which often dictate the positioning of speakers, Dolby Atmos Flex Connect offers a user-friendly alternative.
Dolby Unveils Atmos Flex Connect: A Game-Changer in Surround Sound Technology
Hartlepool Borough Council Gives Go-Ahead for New Road and Junction
2 hours ago
Hartlepool Borough Council Gives Go-Ahead for New Road and Junction
FastenMaster Introduces Game-Changing FrameFAST Fastening Solution
2 hours ago
FastenMaster Introduces Game-Changing FrameFAST Fastening Solution
1inch DAO Engages Storm Partners as Permanent Legal Counsel Amid Changing Legal Landscape
52 mins ago
1inch DAO Engages Storm Partners as Permanent Legal Counsel Amid Changing Legal Landscape
Middle East Conflict Fuels Oil Prices Surge
1 hour ago
Middle East Conflict Fuels Oil Prices Surge
Financial Expert Decodes Couple's Debt Struggles and Aspirations for Early Retirement
2 hours ago
Financial Expert Decodes Couple's Debt Struggles and Aspirations for Early Retirement
Latest Headlines
World News
Ellerslie Racecourse Set for Grand Reopening with StrathAyr Track
45 seconds
Ellerslie Racecourse Set for Grand Reopening with StrathAyr Track
Cape Youth Congress Protests DA's Silence on Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Cape Youth Congress Protests DA's Silence on Gaza Conflict
New Cross-Country Ski Loop Opens for Public at Skyline Sports Complex
2 mins
New Cross-Country Ski Loop Opens for Public at Skyline Sports Complex
Mercy Health Acquires Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky
3 mins
Mercy Health Acquires Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky
Oregon Supreme Court Defers Trump Ballot Decision to US Supreme Court
3 mins
Oregon Supreme Court Defers Trump Ballot Decision to US Supreme Court
Maine's Asylum Seeker Housing Sparks Controversy amid Rising Homelessness
4 mins
Maine's Asylum Seeker Housing Sparks Controversy amid Rising Homelessness
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
4 mins
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
Declared Dead, Elderly Man Found Alive After Ambulance Hits Pothole
5 mins
Declared Dead, Elderly Man Found Alive After Ambulance Hits Pothole
Apple's iOS 17 Unveils Screen Distance for Eye Health Amid Privacy Concerns with NameDrop
5 mins
Apple's iOS 17 Unveils Screen Distance for Eye Health Amid Privacy Concerns with NameDrop
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app