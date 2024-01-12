Stephen King’s Fight for Name: The Lawnmower Man Lawsuit

Stephen King, the master of the horror genre, has a long history of his works being adapted for screen. However, not all adaptations have found favor with the author. A case in point is the 1992 film ‘The Lawnmower Man,’ directed by Brett Leonard. This film, which initially carried the tagline ‘Stephen King’s Lawnmower Man,’ strayed far from King’s original short story, much to his chagrin.

King’s Legal Battle

King’s discontent with the film was so severe that he took legal action against New Line Cinema, the company behind the film. The bone of contention was not merely the deviation from the original story, but also the misuse of King’s name in the title and marketing of the film. King sought legal redress, asking for his name to be stripped off the title and seeking damages for the misuse of his name.

The Court’s Ruling

The court ruled in favor of King, ordering New Line Cinema to remove his name from the film’s marketing and packaging. The ruling also stipulated that for any failure to comply with the order, the production company would be liable to pay King $10,000 per day. To ensure the ruling was being adhered to, King even hired private investigators.

The Legacy of the Legal Battle

Despite the legal battle and the subsequent removal of King’s name, VHS copies of the film bearing the original ‘Stephen King’s Lawnmower Man’ branding have over the years become collector’s items. This incident has since become emblematic of the often fraught relationship between authors and adaptations of their works.